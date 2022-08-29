2014 Ford Escape

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $16,990 + taxes & licensing 8 8 , 6 9 8 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 9059698

9059698 VIN: 1FMCU0GX5EUE30235

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 88,698 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Rearview Camera Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Lumbar Support Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Split Rear Seat Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio Additional Features Turbocharged Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

