2014 Ford F-150

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 5 0 , 4 0 5 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8817854

8817854 VIN: 1FTEX1CM9EFC10722

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 150,405 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.