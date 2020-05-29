Menu
$22,999

+ taxes & licensing

Lakeshore Auto

5196822634

2014 Ford Mustang

2014 Ford Mustang

GT

2014 Ford Mustang

GT

Location

Lakeshore Auto

26 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

5196822634

$22,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 50,018KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5175095
  • Stock #: K9183
  • VIN: 1ZVBP8FF0E5307884
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
2-door

All Vehicles come with Car Proof so you know exactly what you're buying. All our vehicles are certified and safety tested. Professionally detailed. Serving Chatham, Tilbury, Windsor, Essex, Amherstberg, La Salle, Ridgetown, Blenheim, Sarnia, Merlin, Leamington, Harrow,Thamesville, Blenheim, London, Woodstock and Toronto.

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • 4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Compass
Powertrain
  • Rear Wheel Drive
Additional Features
  • 6 Speed Automatic

Lakeshore Auto

Lakeshore Auto

26 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

