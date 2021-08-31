2014 Honda Civic

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,900 + taxes & licensing 1 3 9 , 5 8 2 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 7776336

7776336 VIN: 2HGFB2F55EH012457

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 139,582 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Temporary spare tire Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Trunk Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Power Door Locks Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Anti-Theft System Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Convenience Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Trunk Release Remote Engine Start Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Sunroof / Moonroof Climate Control Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input SiriusXM Radio Seating Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Heated Seats Split Rear Seat Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Lumbar Support Rear Bench Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Warranty Warranty Available Additional Features Wheel Locks Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof

