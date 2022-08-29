$13,321+ tax & licensing
$13,321
+ taxes & licensing
2014 Jeep Compass
2014 Jeep Compass
Sport/North
Location
85 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
$13,321
+ taxes & licensing
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9197443
- VIN: 1C4NJCAB5ED566675
Vehicle Details
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
Don't see what you're looking for? Pre-Order Your NewChevrolethere!!
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Tachometer
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic
