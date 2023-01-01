2014 Land Rover Evoque

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 4 3 , 0 8 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10468044

10468044 Stock #: R03146AA

R03146AA VIN: SALVR2BG4EH934620

Vehicle Details Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 143,083 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features 4x4 9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.