2014 Nissan Frontier

208,123 KM

$11,990

+ tax & licensing
$11,990

+ taxes & licensing

Andre Lanoue Sales

1-844-682-3325

2WD King CAB I4 Auto S

2WD King CAB I4 Auto S

Location

Andre Lanoue Sales

75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

1-844-682-3325

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$11,990

+ taxes & licensing

208,123KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9358378
  • Stock #: 73209
  • VIN: 1N6BD0CT7EN715190

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Glacier White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 208,123 KM

Vehicle Description

Mechanical & Powertrain:

Engine: 2.5L DOHC I-4 Engine

152 Horsepower  @ 5200 rpm.

171 lb-ft of Torque @ 4400 rpm.

GVWR: 4,690 lbs.

Rear-Wheel Drive.

21.1 Gal. Fuel Tank.

Bluetooth.

Cruise Control.

110 Amp Alternator, Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers, Front Anti-Roll Bar, Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Double Wishbone Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Solid Axle Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential.

Interior:

Front Bucket Seats -inc: 4-way adjustable and fold-flat passenger seat, Driver Seat, Passenger Seat, 50-50 Folding Jump Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat, Fixed Rear Windows, Front Cupholder, Rear Cupholder, HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Illuminated Locking Glove Box, Driver Foot Rest, Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents, Full Cloth Headliner, Day-Night Rearview Mirror, Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting, Full Carpet Floor Covering, Pickup Cargo Box Lights, Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage, Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints, Front Center Armrest.

Exterior:

Regular Box Style, Steel Spare Wheel, Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown, Chrome Rear Step Bumper, Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim, Black Door Handles, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Chrome Grille, Reverse Opening Rear Doors, Tailgate Rear Cargo Access, Manual Tailgate/Rear Door Lock, Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps, Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light.

Fuel Economy:

10.6 L/100km - Highway

13.7 L/100km - City

12.3 L/100km - Combined

Here at Amfar/Andre Lanoue Sales & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of high quality pre-owned vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicle’s to a level of excellence that exceeds the status quo. We treat our customers like family and provide the highest level of service from start to finish. If you’d like a smooth and stress free car shopping experience, give one of our sales associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next new-to-you vehicle! 

 

Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in the listing, from time to time errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it's physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing if occured. Please verify the vehicle is "as expected" when you visit.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
CD Player
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

