2015 Cadillac ATS

$23,990 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 6 , 4 9 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10193829

10193829 Stock #: R03183A

R03183A VIN: 1G6AH1RX9F0130048

Vehicle Details Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 36,490 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features AWD 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.