2015 Cadillac ATS

36,490 KM

Details

$23,990

+ tax & licensing
$23,990

+ taxes & licensing

Lally Chevrolet

1-888-887-9696

2015 Cadillac ATS

2015 Cadillac ATS

2.0L Turbo Luxury

2015 Cadillac ATS

2.0L Turbo Luxury

Location

Lally Chevrolet

85 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

1-888-887-9696

$23,990

+ taxes & licensing

36,490KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10193829
  • Stock #: R03183A
  • VIN: 1G6AH1RX9F0130048

Vehicle Details

  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 36,490 KM

Vehicle Description

Don't see what you're looking for? Pre-Order Your NewChevrolethere!!







Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

