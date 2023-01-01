Menu
2015 Chevrolet Malibu

110,903 KM

$17,999

+ tax & licensing
$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

Lakeshore Auto

5196822634

2015 Chevrolet Malibu

2015 Chevrolet Malibu

2LZ LTZ

2015 Chevrolet Malibu

2LZ LTZ

Lakeshore Auto

26 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

5196822634

$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

110,903KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10114941
  • Stock #: K10693
  • VIN: 1G11G5SX3FF283225

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 110,903 KM

Vehicle Description

All Vehicles come with Car Proof so you know exactly what you're buying. All our vehicles are certified and safety tested. Professionally detailed. Serving Chatham, Tilbury, Windsor, Essex, Amherstberg, La Salle, Ridgetown, Blenheim, Sarnia, Merlin, Leamington, Harrow,Thamesville, Blenheim, London, Woodstock and Toronto.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Lakeshore Auto

Lakeshore Auto

26 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

5196822634

