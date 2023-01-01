2015 Chevrolet Malibu

$17,999 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 1 0 , 9 0 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10114941

10114941 Stock #: K10693

K10693 VIN: 1G11G5SX3FF283225

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Brown

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 110,903 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.