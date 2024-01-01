Menu
Account
Sign In
All Vehicles come with Car Proof so you know exactly what youre buying. All our vehicles are certified and safety tested. Professionally detailed. Serving Chatham, Tilbury, Windsor, Essex, Amherstberg, La Salle, Ridgetown, Blenheim, Sarnia, Merlin, Leamington, Harrow,Thamesville, Blenheim, London, Woodstock and Toronto.

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

200,051 KM

Details Description Features

$23,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ

Location

Lakeshore Auto

26 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

5196822634

  1. 11378030
  2. 11378030
  3. 11378030
  4. 11378030
  5. 11378030
  6. 11378030
  7. 11378030
  8. 11378030
  9. 11378030
  10. 11378030
  11. 11378030
  12. 11378030
  13. 11378030
  14. 11378030
  15. 11378030
  16. 11378030
  17. 11378030
  18. 11378030
  19. 11378030
Contact Seller

$23,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
200,051KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GCUKSEC4FG383021

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 200,051 KM

Vehicle Description

All Vehicles come with Car Proof so you know exactly what you're buying. All our vehicles are certified and safety tested. Professionally detailed. Serving Chatham, Tilbury, Windsor, Essex, Amherstberg, La Salle, Ridgetown, Blenheim, Sarnia, Merlin, Leamington, Harrow,Thamesville, Blenheim, London, Woodstock and Toronto.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
tinted windows

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats
Memory Seats

Convenience

Remote Starter
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Additional Features

Tilt Wheel
4x4
ON-STAR
Automatic
Rear Defost

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lakeshore Auto

Used 2020 GMC Canyon 4WD SLE for sale in Tilbury, ON
2020 GMC Canyon 4WD SLE 80,180 KM $33,999 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ for sale in Tilbury, ON
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 200,051 KM $23,999 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Chevrolet Malibu 1LT LT for sale in Tilbury, ON
2013 Chevrolet Malibu 1LT LT 179,888 KM $8,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Lakeshore Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lakeshore Auto

Lakeshore Auto

26 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519682XXXX

(click to show)

5196822634

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,999

+ taxes & licensing

Lakeshore Auto

5196822634

Contact Seller
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500