2015 Chevrolet Silverado 3500

104,688 KM

$59,999

+ tax & licensing
$59,999

+ taxes & licensing

Tilbury Auto Sales and RV Inc.

519-682-2407

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 3500

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 3500

HD LTZ

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 3500

HD LTZ

Location

Tilbury Auto Sales and RV Inc.

20600 County Road 42 West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

519-682-2407

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$59,999

+ taxes & licensing

104,688KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6537723
  • Stock #: F558
  • VIN: 1GC4K0C8XFF511394

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 104,688 KM

Vehicle Description

TILBURY AUTO SALES RV & YAMAHA IS PROUD TO OFFER THIS EXTREMELY CLEAN TRADE IN, 2015 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 3500HD LTZ 6.6L DURAMAX QUAD CAB PICKUP TRUCK WITH ONLY 104,688KM! DUAL REAR WHEELS. BRAND NEW TIRES CHANGED ONLY 6000KM AGO. NEW BRAKES, CHANGED 6000KM AGO. COMES WITH 5TH WHEEL HITCH INSTALLED IN TRUCK BED. 4X4. SUNROOF. LEATHER INTERIOR. NAV. HEATED SEATS & STEERING WHEEL. ALLISON TRANSMISSION. CRUISE CONTROL.BACKUP CAM & MORE. COME VIEW THIS STUNNING TRUCK FOR YOURSELF & BOOK AN APPOINTMENT TODAY TO VIEW OR TEST DRIVE IT. 519-682-2407. 

Tilbury Auto Sales RV Yamaha has been a locally owned family dealership serving Tilbury and the surrounding community for almost 30 years. We strive to provide exceptional customer service, honesty and a transparent approach to exceeding the needs of our clients. Our dedicated team of sales consultants is here to help you put the PASSION in your ride and give you the experience of a lifetime! Give us a click or a call today and let us help you get into your new vehicle, RV or power product!  *While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the images/stock images and information contained on these pages, we ask that you please verify any information in question with Tilbury Auto Sales RV Yamaha.

TILBURY/WINDSOR/ESSEX/LEAMINGTON/AMHERSTBURG/LASALLE/KINGSVILLE/LEAMINGTON/WHEATLEY/BELLE RIVER/EMERYVILLE/PUCE/DEERBROOK/ST JOACHIM/RUSCOM/COMBER/STONEY POINT/LIGHTHOUSE COVE/JEANETTES CREEK/MERLIN/CHATHAM/SARNIA/DRESDEN

*prices may be subject to change, taxing, licensing, freight/prep charges and admin fee of $299 extra

**AUTO PURCHASES: includes your FIRST FOUR oil changes FREE!

** POWERSPORT PURCHASES: includes your FIRST TWO oil changes FREE!

**RV/TRAILER PURCHASES: includes your FIRST FREE WINTERIZATION & SUMMERIZATION!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass
Leather Steering Wheel
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot

Tilbury Auto Sales and RV Inc.

Tilbury Auto Sales and RV Inc.

20600 County Road 42 West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

