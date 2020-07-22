Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Ford F-250

222,184 KM

Details Description Features

$18,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

Tilbury Auto Sales and RV Inc.

519-682-2407

Contact Seller
2015 Ford F-250

2015 Ford F-250

XL

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Ford F-250

XL

Location

Tilbury Auto Sales and RV Inc.

20600 County Road 42 West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

519-682-2407

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

222,184KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5662092
  • VIN: 1FTBF2B60FED00797

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 222,184 KM

Vehicle Description

Tilbury Auto Sales RV & Yamaha is excited to offer this beautiful 2015 Ford F-250 SuperDuty with back cab attachments! 

Tilbury Auto Sales RV Yamaha has been a locally owned family dealer serving Tilbury and the surrounding community for over 25 years. We strive to provide exceptional customer service, honesty and a transparent approach to exceeding the needs of our clients. Give us a click or a call today and let us help you get into your new vehicle, RV or power product!  *While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the stock images and information contained on these pages, we ask that you please verify any information in question with Tilbury Auto Sales RV Yamaha

*prices subject to change, taxing and licensing and admin fee of $299 extra

**AUTO PURCHASES: includes your FIRST FOUR oil changes FREE!
** POWERSPORT PURCHASES: includes your FIRST TWO oil changes FREE!
**RV/TRAILER PURCHASES: includes your FIRST FREE WINTERIZATION & SUMMERIZATION!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Head Air Bag
Power Steering
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tow Hooks
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Tire Pressure Monitor
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Tilbury Auto Sales and RV Inc.

2019 Honda CB500F
 0 KM
$5,999 + tax & lic
2002 Suzuki Intruder
 42,598 KM
$4,499 + tax & lic
2019 Kawasaki KX85 *...
 0 KM
$3,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Tilbury Auto Sales and RV Inc.

Tilbury Auto Sales and RV Inc.

Tilbury Auto Sales and RV Inc.

20600 County Road 42 West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

Call Dealer

519-682-XXXX

(click to show)

519-682-2407

Alternate Numbers
1-800-387-3280
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory