<p>Step into the spacious and stylish 2015 Ford Flex Limited, a true gem available at Fusion Auto Sales. This silver beauty with a black leather interior is perfect for families and adventurers alike. With its powerful 3.5L V6 engine and smooth automatic transmission, youll enjoy effortless acceleration and a comfortable ride, whether youre cruising down the highway or tackling snowy roads with its all-wheel drive system. The Flex boasts ample cargo space and seating for up to seven passengers, ensuring everyone travels in comfort and style.</p><p>This well-maintained Flex has logged 166,986km, and its ready to tackle many more adventures. Its impressive list of features includes:</p><ul><li><strong>Spacious Interior:</strong> The Flex boasts a spacious and versatile interior, making it ideal for families and those who appreciate ample room for passengers and cargo.</li><li><strong>Powerful V6 Engine:</strong> The Flexs 3.5L V6 engine delivers impressive power and acceleration, making it a joy to drive.</li><li><strong>All-Wheel Drive:</strong> Enjoy peace of mind and enhanced traction in all weather conditions with the Flexs reliable all-wheel drive system.</li><li><strong>Luxurious Leather Interior:</strong> The black leather interior adds a touch of luxury and comfort to the driving experience.</li><li><strong>Impressive Cargo Space:</strong> With its flexible seating arrangement and ample cargo space, the Flex can handle all your hauling needs, from groceries to camping gear.</li></ul><p>Visit Fusion Auto Sales today to experience the comfort, practicality, and style of this 2015 Ford Flex Limited.</p><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p><p>The Fusion Philosophy<br /><br />At Fusion Auto Sales, we put more effort into buying our vehicles than we do trying to sell them. By constantly monitoring what other car lots are doing, we strive to be the lowest priced dealer in our market. We won’t purchase a vehicle to “fill a hole”. We know that the vehicles on our lot are great value for the money and smart shoppers realize that also. Adhering to this philosophy makes it easy for our customers. If they find a vehicle on our lot that fulfills their needs and wants, they know that they’re getting great value. <br /><br />If we don’t have what you’re looking for, we can find it! Over 150 customers have saved thousands of dollars buy joining our” locate club”. People that know what they want and what they want to pay (within reason of course), get the vehicle of their dreams and enjoy huge savings. Contact us for details.<br /><br /><br /><br />Fusion Auto Sales is in Tilbury, Ont. located between Windsor and London right off the 401. We are among 7 dealerships within a &frac12; kilometer distance which is great for out of town shoppers. We began satisfying customers in 2009 and have been doing so ever since. In 2012 Fusion was recognized as 1 of the 50 fastest growing companies in Canada. And then, in 2018, we were named one of the top 5 independent automobile dealerships in the country. <br /><br />We specialize in late model vehicles at below than average pricing, everything is fully certified and every unit is Car Proof verified and is fully disclosed with every unit. We offer every type of financing from perfect credit at great rates to credit challenges with competitive rates. We also specialize in locating vehicles for customers, we cant have everything on the lot so if you do not see it and are having a hard time finding what you are looking for, let us know and we can find it for you. Fusion Auto Sales spans its customer base from Windsor all the way to Timmins, On and every where in between. Our philosophy is You are going to like the way we deal and everyone does, straight honest answers with no monkey business and no back and forth between sales and managers.</p>

Vehicle Description

