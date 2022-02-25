Menu
2015 Ford Flex

107,483 KM

Details Features

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lally Ford

519-682-3434

2015 Ford Flex

2015 Ford Flex

Limited, AWD, Roof, Nav!!

2015 Ford Flex

Limited, AWD, Roof, Nav!!

Location

Lally Ford

78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

519-682-3434

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

107,483KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8295939
  • Stock #: 2FMHK6
  • VIN: 2FMHK6D88FBA12285

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Green
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 107,483 KM

Vehicle Features

AWD
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Lally Ford

Lally Ford

Lally Ford

78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

