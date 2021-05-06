2015 Ford Transit

$32,999 + taxes & licensing 1 3 4 , 7 4 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 7086424

7086424 Stock #: K9663

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Minivan / Van

Transmission Automatic

Stock # K9663

Mileage 134,746 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control Telescopic Steering Remote Entry Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Safety ABS Brakes Additional Features Tilt Wheel Hubcaps Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.