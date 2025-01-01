Menu
All Vehicles come with Car Proof so you know exactly what youre buying. All our vehicles are certified and safety tested. Professionally detailed. Serving Chatham, Tilbury, Windsor, Essex, Amherstberg, La Salle, Ridgetown, Blenheim, Sarnia, Merlin, Leamington, Harrow,Thamesville, Blenheim, London, Woodstock and Toronto.

2015 GMC Terrain

163,905 KM

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
2015 GMC Terrain

SLE-1 SLE

12524281

2015 GMC Terrain

SLE-1 SLE

Lakeshore Auto

26 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

5196822634

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
163,905KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2GKALMEK9F6159147

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 163,905 KM

Vehicle Description

All Vehicles come with Car Proof so you know exactly what you're buying. All our vehicles are certified and safety tested. Professionally detailed. Serving Chatham, Tilbury, Windsor, Essex, Amherstberg, La Salle, Ridgetown, Blenheim, Sarnia, Merlin, Leamington, Harrow,Thamesville, Blenheim, London, Woodstock and Toronto.

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Tachometer
Compass

6 Speed Automatic

