Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Hyundai Elantra

149,606 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Hyundai Elantra

Sport Appearance, Moonroof, Auto, Local Trade!

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Hyundai Elantra

Sport Appearance, Moonroof, Auto, Local Trade!

Location

Lally Ford

78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

519-682-3434

  1. 10928495
  2. 10928495
  3. 10928495
  4. 10928495
  5. 10928495
  6. 10928495
  7. 10928495
  8. 10928495
  9. 10928495
  10. 10928495
  11. 10928495
  12. 10928495
  13. 10928495
  14. 10928495
  15. 10928495
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
149,606KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHDH4AE5FU241996

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 149,606 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lally Ford

Used 2015 Hyundai Elantra Sport Appearance, Moonroof, Auto, Local Trade! for sale in Tilbury, ON
2015 Hyundai Elantra Sport Appearance, Moonroof, Auto, Local Trade! 149,606 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford F-150 XLT, Nav, Local Trade, 4x4! for sale in Tilbury, ON
2017 Ford F-150 XLT, Nav, Local Trade, 4x4! 119,682 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford Edge SEL, Moonroof, Nav, Leather!! for sale in Tilbury, ON
2019 Ford Edge SEL, Moonroof, Nav, Leather!! 92,103 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Lally Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lally Ford

Lally Ford

78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

Call Dealer

519-682-XXXX

(click to show)

519-682-3434

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Lally Ford

519-682-3434

Contact Seller
2015 Hyundai Elantra