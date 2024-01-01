$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2015 Hyundai Elantra
Sport Appearance, Moonroof, Auto, Local Trade!
2015 Hyundai Elantra
Sport Appearance, Moonroof, Auto, Local Trade!
Location
Lally Ford
78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
519-682-3434
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
149,606KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN KMHDH4AE5FU241996
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 149,606 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Lally Ford
2015 Hyundai Elantra Sport Appearance, Moonroof, Auto, Local Trade! 149,606 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2017 Ford F-150 XLT, Nav, Local Trade, 4x4! 119,682 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2019 Ford Edge SEL, Moonroof, Nav, Leather!! 92,103 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Lally Ford
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lally Ford
78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
Call Dealer
519-682-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Lally Ford
519-682-3434
2015 Hyundai Elantra