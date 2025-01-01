$22,995+ tax & licensing
2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee
4WD 4dr Overland
Location
Andre Lanoue Sales
75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
1-844-682-3325
Certified
$22,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 136,645 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 JEEP GRAND CHEROKEE 4WD 4DR OVERLAND
3.0L ECODIESEL V6 ENGINE
240 HORSEPOWER | 420 LB-FT OF TORQUE
8.4L/100KM HIGHWAY | 11.2L/100KM CITY | 9.8L/100KM COMBINED
TOWING CAPACITY: 7,200 LBS | 3.45 AXLE RATIO
8-SPEED AUTOMATIC TORQUEFLITE TRANSMISSION
20" 5 SPOKE ALUMINUM WHEELS
EXTERIOR
Auto-Leveling Headlights, Automatic Headlights, Daytime Running Lights, HID Headlights, Tow Hooks, Tow Hitch, Privacy Glass, Panoramic Sun/Moonroof, Rear Defrost, Fog Lamps, Conventional Spare Tire, Rear Spoiler, Aluminum Wheels, Body-Coloured Grille w/Chrome Accents, Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/ Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert, Chrome Bodyside Insert, Rocker Panel Extensions and Body-Coloured Fender Flares, Chrome Door Handles
INTERIOR
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Floor Mats, Woodgrain Interior Trim, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cargo Shade, Front Bucket Leather Seats, Seatback Storage Pockets, 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet, Air Filtration, Cargo Area Concealed Storage, 8-Speed TORQUEFLITE Automatic transmission, Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Anti-Lock Brakes, Brake Assist, Power Steering, Air Suspension, 180 Amp Alternator, 3.45 Rear Axle Ratio, 4-Corner Auto-Leveling Suspension, 93 L Fuel Tank, Driver Control Height Adjustable Suspension, Block Heater, Electronic Transfer Case
COMFORT & CONVENIENCE
Adjustable Lumbar, Power Driver Seat Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Power Passenger Seat, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Heated Rear Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Cruise Control, Cooled Front Seats, Heated Front Seats, Climate Control, Multi-Zone Air Conditioning, Keyless Start, Remote Engine Start, Mirror Memory, Seat Memory, Universal Garage Door Opener, Trip Computer, Heated Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Back-up Camera, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Stability Control, Traction Control, Automatic Highbeams, Security System, Child Safety Locks, Rear Parking Aid, Tire Pressure Monitor, Blind Spot Monitor, Cross-Traffic Alert, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts
OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT
Advanced Technology Group:
Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Monitor, Brake Assist, Cross-Traffic Alert, Front Collision Warning
Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl
CD Player, HD Radio Driver
3.0L ECODIESEL V6
Here at Lanoue/Amfar Sales, Service & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of High-Quality Pre-owned Vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicles to a level of excellence that exceeds the Status Quo. We treat our Customers like family and provide the highest level of service from Start to Finish. If you’d like a smooth & stress-free car shopping experience, give one of our Sales Associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next NEW-TO-YOU vehicle!
Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is "As Expected" when you visit. Thank You!
Andre Lanoue Sales
1-844-682-3325