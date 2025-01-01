Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 18pt;><strong>2015 JEEP GRAND CHEROKEE 4WD 4DR OVERLAND</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 18pt;><strong>3.0L ECODIESEL V6 ENGINE</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>240 HORSEPOWER | 420 LB-FT OF TORQUE</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>8.4L/100KM HIGHWAY | 11.2L/100KM CITY | 9.8L/100KM COMBINED</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>TOWING CAPACITY: 7,200 LBS | 3.45 AXLE RATIO</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 18pt;><strong>8-SPEED AUTOMATIC TORQUEFLITE TRANSMISSION</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 18pt;><strong>20 5 SPOKE ALUMINUM WHEELS</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><strong>EXTERIOR</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Auto-Leveling Headlights, Automatic Headlights, Daytime Running Lights, HID Headlights, Tow Hooks, Tow Hitch, Privacy Glass, Panoramic Sun/Moonroof, Rear Defrost, Fog Lamps, Conventional Spare Tire, Rear Spoiler, Aluminum Wheels, Body-Coloured Grille w/Chrome Accents, Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/ Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert, Chrome Bodyside Insert, Rocker Panel Extensions and Body-Coloured Fender Flares, Chrome Door Handles</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><strong>INTERIOR</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Floor Mats, Woodgrain Interior Trim, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cargo Shade, Front Bucket Leather Seats, Seatback Storage Pockets, 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet, Air Filtration, Cargo Area Concealed Storage, 8-Speed TORQUEFLITE Automatic transmission, Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Anti-Lock Brakes, Brake Assist, Power Steering, Air Suspension, 180 Amp Alternator, 3.45 Rear Axle Ratio, 4-Corner Auto-Leveling Suspension, 93 L Fuel Tank, Driver Control Height Adjustable Suspension, Block Heater, Electronic Transfer Case</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><strong>COMFORT & CONVENIENCE</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Adjustable Lumbar, Power Driver Seat Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Power Passenger Seat, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Heated Rear Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Cruise Control, Cooled Front Seats, Heated Front Seats, Climate Control, Multi-Zone Air Conditioning, Keyless Start, Remote Engine Start, Mirror Memory, Seat Memory, Universal Garage Door Opener, Trip Computer, Heated Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Back-up Camera, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Stability Control, Traction Control, Automatic Highbeams, Security System, Child Safety Locks, Rear Parking Aid, Tire Pressure Monitor, Blind Spot Monitor, Cross-Traffic Alert, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts</span></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><strong>OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;>Advanced Technology Group:</span></em></span><br /><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Monitor, Brake Assist, Cross-Traffic Alert, Front Collision Warning</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;>Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl</span></em></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;>CD Player, HD Radio Driver</span></em></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;>3.0L ECODIESEL V6</span></em></span></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #212529; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, Liberation Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; text-align: center; line-height: 1;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt;>Here at Lanoue/Amfar Sales, Service & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of High-Quality Pre-owned Vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicles to a level of excellence that exceeds the Status Quo. We treat our Customers like family and provide the highest level of service from Start to Finish. If you’d like a smooth & stress-free car shopping experience, give one of our Sales Associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next NEW-TO-YOU vehicle!</span></span></span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #212529; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, Liberation Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; text-align: center; line-height: 1;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt;>Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is As Expected when you visit. Thank You!</span></span></span></p>

2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee

136,645 KM

Details Description Features

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee

4WD 4dr Overland

Watch This Vehicle
12453099

2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee

4WD 4dr Overland

Location

Andre Lanoue Sales

75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

1-844-682-3325

  1. 1745617426
  2. 1745617424
  3. 1745617424
  4. 1745617424
  5. 1745617424
  6. 1745617424
  7. 1745617424
  8. 1745617424
  9. 1745617424
  10. 1745617424
  11. 1745617425
  12. 1745617425
  13. 1745617425
  14. 1745617425
  15. 1745617425
  16. 1745617425
  17. 1745617425
  18. 1745617425
  19. 1745617425
  20. 1745617425
  21. 1745617425
  22. 1745617425
  23. 1745617425
  24. 1745617425
  25. 1745617425
  26. 1745617425
  27. 1745617425
  28. 1745617425
  29. 1745617425
  30. 1745617425
  31. 1745617425
  32. 1745617425
  33. 1745617426
  34. 1745617426
Contact Seller
Logo_LowKilometer

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
136,645KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4RJFCM7FC711708

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 136,645 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 JEEP GRAND CHEROKEE 4WD 4DR OVERLAND

3.0L ECODIESEL V6 ENGINE

240 HORSEPOWER | 420 LB-FT OF TORQUE

8.4L/100KM HIGHWAY | 11.2L/100KM CITY | 9.8L/100KM COMBINED

TOWING CAPACITY: 7,200 LBS | 3.45 AXLE RATIO

8-SPEED AUTOMATIC TORQUEFLITE TRANSMISSION

20" 5 SPOKE ALUMINUM WHEELS

 

EXTERIOR

Auto-Leveling Headlights, Automatic Headlights, Daytime Running Lights, HID Headlights, Tow Hooks, Tow Hitch, Privacy Glass, Panoramic Sun/Moonroof, Rear Defrost, Fog Lamps, Conventional Spare Tire, Rear Spoiler, Aluminum Wheels, Body-Coloured Grille w/Chrome Accents, Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/ Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert, Chrome Bodyside Insert, Rocker Panel Extensions and Body-Coloured Fender Flares, Chrome Door Handles

INTERIOR

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Floor Mats, Woodgrain Interior Trim, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cargo Shade, Front Bucket Leather Seats, Seatback Storage Pockets, 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet, Air Filtration, Cargo Area Concealed Storage, 8-Speed TORQUEFLITE Automatic transmission, Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Anti-Lock Brakes, Brake Assist, Power Steering, Air Suspension, 180 Amp Alternator, 3.45 Rear Axle Ratio, 4-Corner Auto-Leveling Suspension, 93 L Fuel Tank, Driver Control Height Adjustable Suspension, Block Heater, Electronic Transfer Case

COMFORT & CONVENIENCE

Adjustable Lumbar, Power Driver Seat Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Power Passenger Seat, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Heated Rear Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Cruise Control, Cooled Front Seats, Heated Front Seats, Climate Control, Multi-Zone Air Conditioning, Keyless Start, Remote Engine Start, Mirror Memory, Seat Memory, Universal Garage Door Opener, Trip Computer, Heated Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Back-up Camera, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Stability Control, Traction Control, Automatic Highbeams, Security System, Child Safety Locks, Rear Parking Aid, Tire Pressure Monitor, Blind Spot Monitor, Cross-Traffic Alert, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts

 

OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT

Advanced Technology Group:
Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Monitor, Brake Assist, Cross-Traffic Alert, Front Collision Warning

Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl

CD Player, HD Radio Driver

3.0L ECODIESEL V6

 

 

Here at Lanoue/Amfar Sales, Service & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of High-Quality Pre-owned Vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicles to a level of excellence that exceeds the Status Quo. We treat our Customers like family and provide the highest level of service from Start to Finish. If you’d like a smooth & stress-free car shopping experience, give one of our Sales Associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next NEW-TO-YOU vehicle!

Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is "As Expected" when you visit. Thank You!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Tow Hooks
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Andre Lanoue Sales

Used 2022 GMC Sierra 2500 4WD Crew Cab 159
2022 GMC Sierra 2500 4WD Crew Cab 159" Pro 58,679 KM $54,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Jeep Compass NORTH 4X4 for sale in Tilbury, ON
2020 Jeep Compass NORTH 4X4 42,012 KM SOLD
Used 2022 Ford Edge SEL AWD for sale in Tilbury, ON
2022 Ford Edge SEL AWD 83,833 KM $26,995 + tax & lic

Email Andre Lanoue Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Andre Lanoue Sales

Andre Lanoue Sales

75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

1-844-682-XXXX

(click to show)

1-844-682-3325

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Andre Lanoue Sales

1-844-682-3325

2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee