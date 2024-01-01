$24,495+ tax & licensing
2015 Jeep Wrangler
4WD 4dr Sahara
Location
Andre Lanoue Sales
75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
1-844-682-3325
Certified
$24,495
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour FIRECRACKER RED
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 174,774 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 JEEP WRANGLER SAHARA 4WD 4DR
3.6L PENTASTAR V6 ENGINE
305 HORSEPOWER | 269 LB-FT OF TORQUE
TOWING CAPACITY: 2,000 LBS
11.7L/100KM HIGHWAY | 14.8L/100KM CITY | 13L/100KM COMBINED
5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION
18-INCH POLISHED ALUMINUM SPARKLE SILVER
FUNCTIONAL / SAFETY FEATURES
Command−Trac Shift−on−the−Fly 4WD, 160 Amp Alternator, Advanced Multistage Front Air Bags, 4−Wheel Disc Brakes, Hill Start Assist, Hydraulic Assist Brake Booster, Electronic Stability Control, Electronic Roll Mitigation, Tilt Steering Column, Traction Control, Remote Keyless Entry, Trailer Sway Damping, Security Alarm, Sentry Key Theft Deterrent System, Tire Pressure Monitoring Warning LP, 600 Amp Maintenance Free Battery, Engine Oil Cooler, 3.21 Rear Axle Ratio, Heavy Duty Suspension w/Gas Shocks, Transfer Case Skid Plate Shield, Fuel Tank Skid Plate Shield, Next Generation Dana 30 Solid Front Axle
INTERIOR FEATURES
Chrome/Leather Wrapped Shift Knob, 115V Auxiliary Power Outlet, Cruise control, Automatic Headlamps, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Black Jeep Freedom Top Hardtop, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Air Conditioning, Uconnect 130 AM/FM/CD/MP3, Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices, Power Locks, Sliding Sun Visors w/ Mirrors, Rear 60/40 Folding Seat, Front & Rear Floor Mats, Rear Passenger Assist Handles, Temperature & Compass Gauge, Auto Dim Mirror w/ Reading Lamp, Full Length Floor Console, Rear Compartment Covered Storage, Power Windows, Front 1−Touch Down
EXTERIOR FEATURES
Power Heated Mirrors, 18X7.5−inch polished Satin Carbon wheels, Fog Lamps
OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT
Connectivity Group:
Tire Pressure Monitoring Display, Hands−free communication with Bluetooth, Vehicle Information Center, Automatic transmission, Hill Descent Control, Alpine Premium Audio System, Uconnect 430N multimedia centre, 40GB Hard Drive w/ 28GB Available, 6.5−inch touchscreen, GPS Navigation
SIRIUS Satellite Radio
Remote Start System
Here at Lanoue/Amfar Sales, Service & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of High-Quality Pre-owned Vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicles to a level of excellence that exceeds the Status Quo. We treat our Customers like family and provide the highest level of service from Start to Finish. If you’d like a smooth & stress-free car shopping experience, give one of our Sales Associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next NEW-TO-YOU vehicle!
Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is "As Expected" when you visit. Thank You!
