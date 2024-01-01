Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 18pt;>2015 JEEP WRANGLER SAHARA 4WD 4DR</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 18pt;>3.6L PENTASTAR V6 ENGINE</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>305 HORSEPOWER | 269 LB-FT OF TORQUE</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>TOWING CAPACITY: 2,000 LBS</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>11.7L/100KM HIGHWAY | 14.8L/100KM CITY | 13L/100KM COMBINED</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 18pt;>5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 18pt;>18-INCH POLISHED ALUMINUM SPARKLE SILVER</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><strong>FUNCTIONAL / SAFETY  FEATURES</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Command−Trac Shift−on−the−Fly 4WD, 160 Amp Alternator, Advanced Multistage Front Air Bags, 4−Wheel Disc Brakes, Hill Start Assist, Hydraulic Assist Brake Booster, Electronic Stability Control, Electronic Roll Mitigation, Tilt Steering Column, Traction Control, Remote Keyless Entry, Trailer Sway Damping, Security Alarm, Sentry Key Theft Deterrent System, Tire Pressure Monitoring Warning LP, 600 Amp Maintenance Free Battery, Engine Oil Cooler, 3.21 Rear Axle Ratio, Heavy Duty Suspension w/Gas Shocks, Transfer Case Skid Plate Shield, Fuel Tank Skid Plate Shield, Next Generation Dana 30 Solid Front Axle</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 14pt;> INTERIOR FEATURES</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Chrome/Leather Wrapped Shift Knob, 115V Auxiliary Power Outlet, Cruise control, Automatic Headlamps, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Black Jeep Freedom Top Hardtop, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Air Conditioning, Uconnect 130 AM/FM/CD/MP3, Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices, Power Locks, Sliding Sun Visors w/ Mirrors, Rear 60/40 Folding Seat, Front & Rear Floor Mats, Rear Passenger Assist Handles, Temperature & Compass Gauge, Auto Dim Mirror w/ Reading Lamp, Full Length Floor Console, Rear Compartment Covered Storage, Power Windows, Front 1−Touch Down  </span></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 14pt;>EXTERIOR FEATURES</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Power Heated Mirrors, 18X7.5−inch polished Satin Carbon wheels, Fog Lamps      </span></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 14pt;>OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Connectivity Group:</span></span></em><br /><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Tire Pressure Monitoring Display, Hands−free communication with Bluetooth, Vehicle Information Center, Automatic transmission, Hill Descent Control, Alpine Premium Audio System, Uconnect 430N multimedia centre, 40GB Hard Drive w/ 28GB Available, 6.5−inch touchscreen, GPS Navigation</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>SIRIUS Satellite Radio</span></span></em></p><p style=text-align: center;><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Remote Start System</span></span></em></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #212529; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, Liberation Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; text-align: center; line-height: 1;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt;>Here at Lanoue/Amfar Sales, Service & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of High-Quality Pre-owned Vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicles to a level of excellence that exceeds the Status Quo. We treat our Customers like family and provide the highest level of service from Start to Finish. If you’d like a smooth & stress-free car shopping experience, give one of our Sales Associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next NEW-TO-YOU vehicle!</span></span></span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #212529; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, Liberation Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; text-align: center; line-height: 1;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt;>Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is As Expected when you visit. Thank You!</span></span></span></p>

2015 Jeep Wrangler

174,774 KM

Details Description Features

$24,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Jeep Wrangler

4WD 4dr Sahara

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Jeep Wrangler

4WD 4dr Sahara

Location

Andre Lanoue Sales

75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

1-844-682-3325

  1. 1717709719
  2. 1717709720
  3. 1717709721
  4. 1717709719
  5. 1717709720
  6. 1717709720
  7. 1717709794
  8. 1717709794
  9. 1717709719
  10. 1717709794
  11. 1717709794
  12. 1717709794
  13. 1717709794
  14. 1717709795
  15. 1717709794
  16. 1717709796
  17. 1717709795
  18. 1717709794
  19. 1717709795
  20. 1717709795
  21. 1717709795
  22. 1717709795
  23. 1717709795
  24. 1717709794
  25. 1717709719
  26. 1717709719
  27. 1717709795
  28. 1717709795
  29. 1717709720
  30. 1717709795
  31. 1717709795
  32. 1717709796
  33. 1717709795
  34. 1717709796
  35. 1717709796
  36. 1717709796
  37. 1717709794
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
174,774KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4BJWEGXFL523614

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour FIRECRACKER RED
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 174,774 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 JEEP WRANGLER SAHARA 4WD 4DR

3.6L PENTASTAR V6 ENGINE

305 HORSEPOWER | 269 LB-FT OF TORQUE

TOWING CAPACITY: 2,000 LBS

11.7L/100KM HIGHWAY | 14.8L/100KM CITY | 13L/100KM COMBINED

5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION

18-INCH POLISHED ALUMINUM SPARKLE SILVER

 

FUNCTIONAL / SAFETY  FEATURES

Command−Trac Shift−on−the−Fly 4WD, 160 Amp Alternator, Advanced Multistage Front Air Bags, 4−Wheel Disc Brakes, Hill Start Assist, Hydraulic Assist Brake Booster, Electronic Stability Control, Electronic Roll Mitigation, Tilt Steering Column, Traction Control, Remote Keyless Entry, Trailer Sway Damping, Security Alarm, Sentry Key Theft Deterrent System, Tire Pressure Monitoring Warning LP, 600 Amp Maintenance Free Battery, Engine Oil Cooler, 3.21 Rear Axle Ratio, Heavy Duty Suspension w/Gas Shocks, Transfer Case Skid Plate Shield, Fuel Tank Skid Plate Shield, Next Generation Dana 30 Solid Front Axle

 INTERIOR FEATURES

Chrome/Leather Wrapped Shift Knob, 115V Auxiliary Power Outlet, Cruise control, Automatic Headlamps, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Black Jeep Freedom Top Hardtop, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Air Conditioning, Uconnect 130 AM/FM/CD/MP3, Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices, Power Locks, Sliding Sun Visors w/ Mirrors, Rear 60/40 Folding Seat, Front & Rear Floor Mats, Rear Passenger Assist Handles, Temperature & Compass Gauge, Auto Dim Mirror w/ Reading Lamp, Full Length Floor Console, Rear Compartment Covered Storage, Power Windows, Front 1−Touch Down  

EXTERIOR FEATURES

Power Heated Mirrors, 18X7.5−inch polished Satin Carbon wheels, Fog Lamps      

 

OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT

Connectivity Group:
Tire Pressure Monitoring Display, Hands−free communication with Bluetooth, Vehicle Information Center, Automatic transmission, Hill Descent Control, Alpine Premium Audio System, Uconnect 430N multimedia centre, 40GB Hard Drive w/ 28GB Available, 6.5−inch touchscreen, GPS Navigation

SIRIUS Satellite Radio

Remote Start System

 

 

Here at Lanoue/Amfar Sales, Service & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of High-Quality Pre-owned Vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicles to a level of excellence that exceeds the Status Quo. We treat our Customers like family and provide the highest level of service from Start to Finish. If you’d like a smooth & stress-free car shopping experience, give one of our Sales Associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next NEW-TO-YOU vehicle!

Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is "As Expected" when you visit. Thank You!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Convertible Hardtop
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Andre Lanoue Sales

Used 2019 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 4dr LT w/1LT for sale in Tilbury, ON
2019 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 4dr LT w/1LT 41,727 KM $22,998 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford Edge Titanium AWD for sale in Tilbury, ON
2019 Ford Edge Titanium AWD 107,483 KM $25,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 GMC Terrain AWD 4DR SLT for sale in Tilbury, ON
2017 GMC Terrain AWD 4DR SLT 184,665 KM SOLD

Email Andre Lanoue Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Andre Lanoue Sales

Andre Lanoue Sales

75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

1-844-682-XXXX

(click to show)

1-844-682-3325

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,495

+ taxes & licensing

Andre Lanoue Sales

1-844-682-3325

Contact Seller
2015 Jeep Wrangler