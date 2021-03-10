2015 Kawasaki Ninja 650

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Certified

$CALL + taxes & licensing 2 0 , 2 5 6 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6734885

6734885 Stock #: USE487

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Green Metallic

Body Style Sport Bike

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Manual / Standard

Stock # USE487

Mileage 20,256 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.