20600 County Road 42 West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
TILBURY AUTO SALES & RV IS PROUD TO OFFER THIS 2015 KAWASAKI NINJA 650!
2015 Kawasaki Ninja 650 Specs:
Engine: Liquid-cooled, DOHC, parallel twin
Displacement: 649cc
Bore x stroke: 83 x 60mm
Compression ratio: 10.8:1
Fuel system: DFI w/ dual 38mm throttle bodies
Ignition: TCBI w/ digital advance
Transmission: 6-speed
Final drive: Chain
Front suspension: 41mm forks; 4.9 inches of travel
Rear suspension: Single shock w/ 5-position spring preload adjustment; 5.1 inches of travel
Front tire: 120/70 x 17; Dunlop Sportmax Roadsmart II
Rear tire: 160/60 x 17; Dunlop Sportmax Roadsmart II
Front brake: Dual 300m petal-style discs w/ 4-piston calipers
Rear brake: 220mm petal-style rotor w/ 2-piston caliper
ABS: Optional
Frame: Perimeter-design high-tensile steel
Rake: 25 degrees
Trail: 4.3 inches
Wheelbase: 55.5 inches
Overall length: 83.1 inches
Overall width: 30.3 inches
Overall height: 46.5 inches
Ground clearance: 5.1 inches
Seat height: 31.7 inches
Curb weight: 465 pounds
Fuel capacity: 4.2 gallons
Warranty: 12 month limited
Tilbury Auto Sales RV Yamaha has been a locally owned family dealership serving Tilbury and the surrounding community for almost 30 years. We strive to provide exceptional customer service, honesty and a transparent approach to exceeding the needs of our clients. Our dedicated team of sales consultants is here to help you put the PASSION in your ride and give you the experience of a lifetime! Give us a click or a call today and let us help you get into your new vehicle, RV or power product! *While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the images/stock images and information contained on these pages, we ask that you please verify any information in question with Tilbury Auto Sales RV Yamaha.
