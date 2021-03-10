Menu
2015 Kawasaki Ninja 650

20,256 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tilbury Auto Sales and RV Inc.

519-682-2407

2015 Kawasaki Ninja 650

2015 Kawasaki Ninja 650

2015 Kawasaki Ninja 650

Location

Tilbury Auto Sales and RV Inc.

20600 County Road 42 West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

519-682-2407

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

20,256KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 6734885
  • Stock #: USE487

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green Metallic
  • Body Style Sport Bike
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Stock # USE487
  • Mileage 20,256 KM

Vehicle Description

TILBURY AUTO SALES & RV IS PROUD TO OFFER THIS 2015 KAWASAKI NINJA 650!

2015 Kawasaki Ninja 650 Specs:

Engine: Liquid-cooled, DOHC, parallel twin

Displacement: 649cc

Bore x stroke: 83 x 60mm

Compression ratio: 10.8:1

Fuel system: DFI w/ dual 38mm throttle bodies

Ignition: TCBI w/ digital advance

Transmission: 6-speed

Final drive: Chain

Front suspension: 41mm forks; 4.9 inches of travel

Rear suspension: Single shock w/ 5-position spring preload adjustment; 5.1 inches of travel

Front tire: 120/70 x 17; Dunlop Sportmax Roadsmart II

Rear tire: 160/60 x 17; Dunlop Sportmax Roadsmart II

Front brake: Dual 300m petal-style discs w/ 4-piston calipers

Rear brake: 220mm petal-style rotor w/ 2-piston caliper

ABS: Optional

Frame: Perimeter-design high-tensile steel

Rake: 25 degrees

Trail: 4.3 inches

Wheelbase: 55.5 inches

Overall length: 83.1 inches

Overall width: 30.3 inches

Overall height: 46.5 inches

Ground clearance: 5.1 inches

Seat height: 31.7 inches

Curb weight: 465 pounds

Fuel capacity: 4.2 gallons

Warranty: 12 month limited

Tilbury Auto Sales RV Yamaha has been a locally owned family dealership serving Tilbury and the surrounding community for almost 30 years. We strive to provide exceptional customer service, honesty and a transparent approach to exceeding the needs of our clients.

Tilbury Auto Sales and RV Inc.

Tilbury Auto Sales and RV Inc.

20600 County Road 42 West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

