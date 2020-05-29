Menu
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Fusion Auto Sales

519-682-2229

2015 Kia Soul

2015 Kia Soul

LX

2015 Kia Soul

LX

Location

Fusion Auto Sales

37 Mill St West, Box 157, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

519-682-2229

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 70,124KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 5091149
  • VIN: KNDJN2A28F7191412
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

UNIT IN TRANSIT.

The Fusion Philosophy

At Fusion Auto Sales, we put more effort into buying our vehicles than we do trying to sell them. By constantly monitoring what other car lots are doing, we strive to be the lowest priced dealer in our market. We won’t purchase a vehicle to “fill a hole”. We know that the vehicles on our lot are great value for the money and smart shoppers realize that also. Adhering to this philosophy makes it easy for our customers. If they find a vehicle on our lot that fulfills their needs and wants, they know that they’re getting great value.

If we don’t have what you’re looking for, we can find it! Over 150 customers have saved thousands of dollars buy joining our” locate club”. People that know what they want and what they want to pay (within reason of course), get the vehicle of their dreams and enjoy huge savings. Contact us for details.



Fusion Auto Sales is in Tilbury, Ont. located between Windsor and London right off the 401. We are among 7 dealerships within a ½ kilometer distance which is great for out of town shoppers. We began satisfying customers in 2009 and have been doing so ever since. In 2012 Fusion was recognized as 1 of the 50 fastest growing companies in Canada. And then, in 2018, we were named one of the top 5 independent automobile dealerships in the country.

We specialize in late model vehicles at below than average pricing, everything is fully certified and every unit is Car Proof verified and is fully disclosed with every unit. We offer every type of financing from perfect credit at great rates to credit challenges with competitive rates. We also specialize in locating vehicles for customers, we can't have everything on the lot so if you do not see it and are having a hard time finding what you are looking for, let us know and we can find it for you. Fusion Auto Sales spans it's customer base from Windsor all the way to Timmins, On and every where in between. Our philosophy is You are going to like the way we deal and everyone does, straight honest answers with no monkey business and no back and forth between sales and managers.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Rear Side Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Steel Wheels
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers
  • Bluetooth Connection

Fusion Auto Sales

Fusion Auto Sales

37 Mill St West, Box 157, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

Alternate Numbers
1-866-979-7315
