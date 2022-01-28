Menu
2015 RAM 1500

55,914 KM

Details Features

$29,999

+ tax & licensing
Lakeshore Auto

5196822634

Sport HEATED SEATS

Location

Lakeshore Auto

26 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

5196822634

55,914KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8193462
  Stock #: K10028
  VIN: 3C6JR7CT7FG517509

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 55,914 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

Lakeshore Auto

Lakeshore Auto

Lakeshore Auto

26 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

