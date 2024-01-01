$3,990+ tax & licensing
2015 Toyota Corolla
CE
Lally Chevrolet
85 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
1-888-887-9696
$3,990
+ taxes & licensing
351,914KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T1BURHE9FC270344
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 01465A
- Mileage 351,914 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Interior
Tachometer
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
4 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Lally Chevrolet
85 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
1-888-887-XXXX(click to show)
