Dont see what youre looking for? Pre-Order Your NewChevrolethere!!

2015 Toyota Corolla

351,914 KM

$3,990

+ tax & licensing
2015 Toyota Corolla

CE

2015 Toyota Corolla

CE

Lally Chevrolet

85 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

1-888-887-9696

$3,990

+ taxes & licensing

351,914KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T1BURHE9FC270344

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 01465A
  • Mileage 351,914 KM

Don't see what you're looking for? Pre-Order Your NewChevrolethere!!







Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Windows

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Tachometer

CD Player

4 Speed Automatic

Lally Chevrolet

Lally Chevrolet

85 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

1-888-887-XXXX

1-888-887-9696

$3,990

+ taxes & licensing

Lally Chevrolet

1-888-887-9696

2015 Toyota Corolla