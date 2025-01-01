Menu
<p>Looking for a versatile SUV thats ready for anything Canada throws your way? Then check out this sleek, white 2015 Volkswagen Tiguan 4MOTION Trendline, available now at Fusion Auto Sales! This Tiguan combines the practicality of an SUV with a touch of European flair, making it perfect for city commutes, weekend adventures, and everything in between. With its reliable 2L V4 Turbo engine and automatic transmission, youll enjoy a smooth and confident ride whether youre navigating busy streets or exploring scenic routes. This Tiguan has 153,120km on the odometer.</p><p>Inside, youll find a comfortable black interior, ready to welcome you and your passengers. The Tiguans all-wheel-drive system ensures superior handling and control in various driving conditions, providing added peace of mind during those unpredictable Canadian winters. This SUV offers the perfect blend of style, practicality, and performance, ready to enhance your driving experience.</p><p>Here are some highlights of this amazing vehicle:</p><ul><li><strong>4MOTION All-Wheel Drive:</strong> Conquer any road condition with confidence and superior grip.</li><li><strong>Turbocharged Engine:</strong> Experience spirited performance and impressive fuel efficiency.</li><li><strong>Spacious Interior:</strong> Enjoy comfortable seating for you and your passengers, with ample cargo space for all your gear.</li><li><strong>Automatic Transmission:</strong> Experience effortless driving with seamless gear changes.</li><li><strong>European Design:</strong> Turn heads with the Tiguans stylish and sophisticated appearance.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p><p> </p><p>The Fusion Philosophy<br /><br />At Fusion Auto Sales, we put more effort into buying our vehicles than we do trying to sell them. By constantly monitoring what other car lots are doing, we strive to be the lowest priced dealer in our market. We won’t purchase a vehicle to “fill a hole”. We know that the vehicles on our lot are great value for the money and smart shoppers realize that also. Adhering to this philosophy makes it easy for our customers. If they find a vehicle on our lot that fulfills their needs and wants, they know that they’re getting great value. <br /><br />If we don’t have what you’re looking for, we can find it! Over 150 customers have saved thousands of dollars buy joining our” locate club”. People that know what they want and what they want to pay (within reason of course), get the vehicle of their dreams and enjoy huge savings. Contact us for details.<br /><br /><br /><br />Fusion Auto Sales is in Tilbury, Ont. located between Windsor and London right off the 401. We are among 7 dealerships within a &frac12; kilometer distance which is great for out of town shoppers. We began satisfying customers in 2009 and have been doing so ever since. In 2012 Fusion was recognized as 1 of the 50 fastest growing companies in Canada. And then, in 2018, we were named one of the top 5 independent automobile dealerships in the country. <br /><br />We specialize in late model vehicles at below than average pricing, everything is fully certified and every unit is Car Proof verified and is fully disclosed with every unit. We offer every type of financing from perfect credit at great rates to credit challenges with competitive rates. We also specialize in locating vehicles for customers, we cant have everything on the lot so if you do not see it and are having a hard time finding what you are looking for, let us know and we can find it for you. Fusion Auto Sales spans its customer base from Windsor all the way to Timmins, On and every where in between. Our philosophy is You are going to like the way we deal and everyone does, straight honest answers with no monkey business and no back and forth between sales and managers.</p>

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 153,120 KM

Looking for a versatile SUV that's ready for anything Canada throws your way? Then check out this sleek, white 2015 Volkswagen Tiguan 4MOTION Trendline, available now at Fusion Auto Sales! This Tiguan combines the practicality of an SUV with a touch of European flair, making it perfect for city commutes, weekend adventures, and everything in between. With its reliable 2L V4 Turbo engine and automatic transmission, you'll enjoy a smooth and confident ride whether you're navigating busy streets or exploring scenic routes. This Tiguan has 153,120km on the odometer.

Inside, you'll find a comfortable black interior, ready to welcome you and your passengers. The Tiguan's all-wheel-drive system ensures superior handling and control in various driving conditions, providing added peace of mind during those unpredictable Canadian winters. This SUV offers the perfect blend of style, practicality, and performance, ready to enhance your driving experience.

Here are some highlights of this amazing vehicle:

  • 4MOTION All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with confidence and superior grip.
  • Turbocharged Engine: Experience spirited performance and impressive fuel efficiency.
  • Spacious Interior: Enjoy comfortable seating for you and your passengers, with ample cargo space for all your gear.
  • Automatic Transmission: Experience effortless driving with seamless gear changes.
  • European Design: Turn heads with the Tiguan's stylish and sophisticated appearance.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

 

The Fusion Philosophy

At Fusion Auto Sales, we put more effort into buying our vehicles than we do trying to sell them. By constantly monitoring what other car lots are doing, we strive to be the lowest priced dealer in our market. We won’t purchase a vehicle to “fill a hole”. We know that the vehicles on our lot are great value for the money and smart shoppers realize that also. Adhering to this philosophy makes it easy for our customers. If they find a vehicle on our lot that fulfills their needs and wants, they know that they’re getting great value.

If we don’t have what you’re looking for, we can find it! Over 150 customers have saved thousands of dollars buy joining our” locate club”. People that know what they want and what they want to pay (within reason of course), get the vehicle of their dreams and enjoy huge savings. Contact us for details.



Fusion Auto Sales is in Tilbury, Ont. located between Windsor and London right off the 401. We are among 7 dealerships within a ½ kilometer distance which is great for out of town shoppers. We began satisfying customers in 2009 and have been doing so ever since. In 2012 Fusion was recognized as 1 of the 50 fastest growing companies in Canada. And then, in 2018, we were named one of the top 5 independent automobile dealerships in the country.

We specialize in late model vehicles at below than average pricing, everything is fully certified and every unit is Car Proof verified and is fully disclosed with every unit. We offer every type of financing from perfect credit at great rates to credit challenges with competitive rates. We also specialize in locating vehicles for customers, we can't have everything on the lot so if you do not see it and are having a hard time finding what you are looking for, let us know and we can find it for you. Fusion Auto Sales spans it's customer base from Windsor all the way to Timmins, On and every where in between. Our philosophy is You are going to like the way we deal and everyone does, straight honest answers with no monkey business and no back and forth between sales and managers.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty Available

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

