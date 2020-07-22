Menu
2015 Winnebago Other

44,157 KM

$225,000

+ tax & licensing
$225,000

+ taxes & licensing

Tilbury Auto Sales and RV Inc.

519-682-2407

2015 Winnebago Other

2015 Winnebago Other

MERIDIAN

2015 Winnebago Other

MERIDIAN

Tilbury Auto Sales and RV Inc.

20600 County Road 42 West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

519-682-2407

  • Listing ID: 5377109
  • Stock #: FMHC441

$225,000

+ taxes & licensing

44,157KM
Used
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Class A Motorhome
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # FMHC441
  • Mileage 44,157 KM

Vehicle Description

Tilbury Auto Sales RV Yamaha is excited to offer this 2015 Winnebago Meridian with only 44,157km and power locks! touch screen dash, nav and radio. 

Tilbury Auto Sales RV Yamaha has been a locally owned family dealer serving Tilbury and the surrounding community for over 25 years. We strive to provide exceptional customer service, honesty and a transparent approach to exceeding the needs of our clients. Give is a click or a call today and let us help you get into your new vehicle, RV or power product!  *While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the stock images and information contained on these pages, we ask that you please verify any information in question with Tilbury Auto Sales RV Yamaha

*prices subject to change, taxing and licensing and admin fee of $299 extra

**AUTO PURCHASES: includes your FIRST FOUR oil changes FREE!
** POWERSPORT PURCHASES: includes your FIRST TWO oil changes FREE!
**RV/TRAILER PURCHASES: includes your FIRST FREE WINTERIZATION & SUMMERIZATION!

Tilbury Auto Sales and RV Inc.

Tilbury Auto Sales and RV Inc.

20600 County Road 42 West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

