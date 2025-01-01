$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Buick Encore
Awd Sport Touring
Location
Fusion Auto Sales
37 Mill St West, Box 157, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
519-682-2229
Certified
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 145,277 KM
Vehicle Description
UNIT IN TRANSIT.
Looking for a stylish and practical SUV that's perfect for Canadian winters? Look no further than this 2016 Buick Encore AWD Sport Touring at Fusion Auto Sales! This sleek blue beauty boasts a powerful 1.4L V4 Turbo engine, all-wheel drive for confident handling in any condition, and a comfortable black interior that's sure to impress. With 145,277km on the odometer, this Encore is ready to tackle your next adventure.
Packed with features, this Encore is designed for your comfort and convenience. Enjoy a smooth ride thanks to its automatic transmission, stay warm with heated mirrors, and benefit from the peace of mind that comes with a security system. The spacious cabin is equipped with a CD player for your entertainment, and you'll appreciate the ease of keyless entry and power windows.
For those seeking a sporty touch, the Sport Touring trim adds a touch of exclusivity with its sporty exterior details and features. This Buick Encore is the perfect combination of practicality, comfort, and style, making it an ideal choice for drivers of all types. Visit Fusion Auto Sales today to experience this amazing SUV for yourself!
Here are 5 features with sizzle:
- All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with confidence, from snowy city streets to winding country roads.
- Heated Mirrors: Keep your vision clear in winter's chill with the comfort of heated mirrors.
- Security System: Drive with peace of mind knowing your vehicle is protected with a comprehensive security system.
- Sport Touring Trim: Experience a touch of exclusivity and style with this sporty trim package.
- Keyless Entry: Effortlessly access your vehicle with the convenience of keyless entry.
The Fusion Philosophy
At Fusion Auto Sales, we put more effort into buying our vehicles than we do trying to sell them. By constantly monitoring what other car lots are doing, we strive to be the lowest priced dealer in our market. We won’t purchase a vehicle to “fill a hole”. We know that the vehicles on our lot are great value for the money and smart shoppers realize that also. Adhering to this philosophy makes it easy for our customers. If they find a vehicle on our lot that fulfills their needs and wants, they know that they’re getting great value.
If we don’t have what you’re looking for, we can find it! Over 150 customers have saved thousands of dollars buy joining our” locate club”. People that know what they want and what they want to pay (within reason of course), get the vehicle of their dreams and enjoy huge savings. Contact us for details.
Fusion Auto Sales is in Tilbury, Ont. located between Windsor and London right off the 401. We are among 7 dealerships within a ½ kilometer distance which is great for out of town shoppers. We began satisfying customers in 2009 and have been doing so ever since. In 2012 Fusion was recognized as 1 of the 50 fastest growing companies in Canada. And then, in 2018, we were named one of the top 5 independent automobile dealerships in the country.
We specialize in late model vehicles at below than average pricing, everything is fully certified and every unit is Car Proof verified and is fully disclosed with every unit. We offer every type of financing from perfect credit at great rates to credit challenges with competitive rates. We also specialize in locating vehicles for customers, we can't have everything on the lot so if you do not see it and are having a hard time finding what you are looking for, let us know and we can find it for you. Fusion Auto Sales spans it's customer base from Windsor all the way to Timmins, On and every where in between. Our philosophy is You are going to like the way we deal and everyone does, straight honest answers with no monkey business and no back and forth between sales and managers.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
519-682-2229