2016 Chevrolet Cruze

147,714 KM

Details

$12,990

+ tax & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Cruze

Limited 1LT

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

Limited 1LT

Location

Lally Chevrolet

85 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

1-888-887-9696

$12,990

+ taxes & licensing

147,714KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1PE5SB7G7161242

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # R03218AA
  • Mileage 147,714 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Lally Chevrolet

Lally Chevrolet

85 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

1-888-887-9696

$12,990

+ taxes & licensing

Lally Chevrolet

1-888-887-9696

2016 Chevrolet Cruze