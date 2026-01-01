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All Vehicles come with Car Proof so you know exactly what youre buying. All our vehicles are certified and safety tested. Professionally detailed. Serving Chatham, Tilbury, Windsor, Essex, Amherstberg, La Salle, Ridgetown, Blenheim, Sarnia, Merlin, Leamington, Harrow,Thamesville, Blenheim, London, Woodstock and Toronto.

2016 Chevrolet Equinox

139,132 KM

Details Description Features

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing
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2016 Chevrolet Equinox

FWD 4dr LT

Watch This Vehicle
14337377

2016 Chevrolet Equinox

FWD 4dr LT

Location

Lakeshore Auto

26 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

1-800-613-0464

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Contact Seller

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
139,132KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2GNALCEK9G6199680

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 139,132 KM

Vehicle Description

All Vehicles come with Car Proof so you know exactly what you're buying. All our vehicles are certified and safety tested. Professionally detailed. Serving Chatham, Tilbury, Windsor, Essex, Amherstberg, La Salle, Ridgetown, Blenheim, Sarnia, Merlin, Leamington, Harrow,Thamesville, Blenheim, London, Woodstock and Toronto.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Lakeshore Auto

Lakeshore Auto

26 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
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$9,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Lakeshore Auto

1-800-613-0464

2016 Chevrolet Equinox