$30,995+ tax & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
4WD DOUBLE CAB 143.5" LT W/1LT
Location
Andre Lanoue Sales
75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
1-844-682-3325
Certified
$30,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red Hot
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 87,578 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 4WD DOUBLE CAB 143.5" LT
5.3L ECOTEC V8 ENGINE
355 HORSEPOWER | 383 LB-FT OF TORQUE | 3.42 REAR AXLE RATIO
10.7L/100KM HIGHWAY | 15L/100KM CITY | 12.9L/100KM COMBINED
TOWING CAPACITY: 9,400 LBS | PAYLOAD: 1,860 LBS | GVWR: 7,200 LBS
6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSON
18" BRIGHT MACHINED-ALUMINUM WHEELS
MECHANICAL FEATURES
Automatic locking rear differential, Trailering Package, Rancho® monotube shock absorbers, High-capacity air cleaner, Hill Descent Control, Transfer case shield, Autotrac™ 2-speed transfer case with electronic controls, Oil life monitoring, 6-speed automatic transmission with Tow/Haul mode, Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking, 4-wheel disc brakes with Duralife rotors and Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Heavy-duty external engine oil cooler, StabiliTrak Electronic Stability Control System with Proactive Roll Avoidance, Electronic Trailer Sway Control, and Hill Start Assist, Traction control
INTERIOR
Brushed-metal Z71 doorsill plates, Z71-specific gauge cluster treatment, Z71-specific interior trim finish, Driver Information Centre with 4.2 inch diagonal colour display, Colour-keyed carpeted floor covering, Rubber floor mats, Leather-wrapped steering wheel with Bluetooth, cruise, and audio system controls, Power windows, Driver-seat manual lumbar adjuster, Front centre fold-down armrest with storage, Front lockable storage compartment in centre seat cushion, 60/40 split-folding rear bench seat, Sunshades with illuminated vanity mirrors, Chevrolet MyLink 2 Radio infotainment system with 8 inch colour touch-screen display, Single-slot CD/MP3 player, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Front heated outboard seats
EXTERIOR
Body-colour front and rear bumpers, Body-colour headlamp bezels, LED fog lamps, Z71-specific front bumper fascia appearance, Z71-specific grille insert with badging, Z71 pickup box decals, Power exterior mirrors, heated, body-colour (includes driver-side spotter mirror), Body-colour door handles, Body-colour bodyside mouldings, Rear wheelhouse liners, EZ-Lift and Lower Tailgate, Remote keyless entry, Remote locking tailgate
Here at Lanoue/Amfar Sales, Service & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of High-Quality Pre-owned Vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicles to a level of excellence that exceeds the Status Quo. We treat our Customers like family and provide the highest level of service from Start to Finish. If you’d like a smooth & stress-free car shopping experience, give one of our Sales Associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next NEW-TO-YOU vehicle!
Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is "As Expected" when you visit. Thank You!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Andre Lanoue Sales
1-844-682-3325