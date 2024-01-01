2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Menu
<p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 18pt;><strong>2016 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 4WD DOUBLE CAB 143.5 LT</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 18pt;><strong>5.3L ECOTEC V8 ENGINE</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>355 HORSEPOWER | 383 LB-FT OF TORQUE | 3.42 REAR AXLE RATIO</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>10.7L/100KM HIGHWAY | 15L/100KM CITY | 12.9L/100KM COMBINED</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>TOWING CAPACITY: 9,400 LBS | PAYLOAD: 1,860 LBS | GVWR: 7,200 LBS</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 18pt;><strong>6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSON</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 18pt;><span style=font-size: 24px;><strong>18 BRIGHT MACHINED-ALUMINUM WHEELS</strong></span></span></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><strong>MECHANICAL FEATURES</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Automatic locking rear differential, Trailering Package, Rancho® monotube shock absorbers, High-capacity air cleaner, Hill Descent Control, Transfer case shield, Autotrac™ 2-speed transfer case with electronic controls, Oil life monitoring, 6-speed automatic transmission with Tow/Haul mode, Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking, 4-wheel disc brakes with Duralife rotors and Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Heavy-duty external engine oil cooler, StabiliTrak Electronic Stability Control System with Proactive Roll Avoidance, Electronic Trailer Sway Control, and Hill Start Assist, Traction control</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><strong>INTERIOR</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Brushed-metal Z71 doorsill plates, Z71-specific gauge cluster treatment, Z71-specific interior trim finish, Driver Information Centre with 4.2 inch diagonal colour display, Colour-keyed carpeted floor covering, Rubber floor mats, Leather-wrapped steering wheel with Bluetooth, cruise, and audio system controls, Power windows, Driver-seat manual lumbar adjuster, Front centre fold-down armrest with storage, Front lockable storage compartment in centre seat cushion, 60/40 split-folding rear bench seat, Sunshades with illuminated vanity mirrors, Chevrolet MyLink 2 Radio infotainment system with 8 inch colour touch-screen display, Single-slot CD/MP3 player, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Front heated outboard seats</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><strong>EXTERIOR</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Body-colour front and rear bumpers, Body-colour headlamp bezels, LED fog lamps, Z71-specific front bumper fascia appearance, Z71-specific grille insert with badging, Z71 pickup box decals, Power exterior mirrors, heated, body-colour (includes driver-side spotter mirror), Body-colour door handles, Body-colour bodyside mouldings, Rear wheelhouse liners, EZ-Lift and Lower Tailgate,  Remote keyless entry, Remote locking tailgate</span></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #212529; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, Liberation Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; text-align: center; line-height: 1;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 14pt;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>Here at Lanoue/Amfar Sales, Service & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of High-Quality Pre-owned Vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicles to a level of excellence that exceeds the Status Quo. We treat our Customers like family and provide the highest level of service from Start to Finish. If you'd like a smooth & stress-free car shopping experience, give one of our Sales Associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next NEW-TO-YOU vehicle! Please verify the vehicle is As Expected when you visit. Thank You!</span></span></span></p>

2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

87,578 KM

$30,995

2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

4WD DOUBLE CAB 143.5" LT W/1LT

2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

4WD DOUBLE CAB 143.5" LT W/1LT

Andre Lanoue Sales

75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

1-844-682-3325

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

87,578KM
VIN 1GCVKREC6GZ394827

  • Exterior Colour Red Hot
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 87,578 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
WiFi Hotspot

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty Available

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Andre Lanoue Sales

Andre Lanoue Sales

75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
