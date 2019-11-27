Menu
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LS

2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LS

Location

Fusion Auto Sales

37 Mill St West, Box 157, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

519-682-2229

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 104,671KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 4397229
  • VIN: 1GCVKNEC6GZ422182
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
6

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

UNIT IN TRANSIT.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Tow Hooks
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • HID Headlights
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Seating
  • Split Bench Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Additional Features
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • WiFi Hotspot

