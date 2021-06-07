Menu
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

127,628 KM

Details Description Features

$29,999

+ tax & licensing
Lakeshore Auto

5196822634

LT

LT

Location

Lakeshore Auto

26 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

5196822634

127,628KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7192232
  Stock #: K9692
  VIN: 3GCUKREC9GG165117

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 127,628 KM

Vehicle Description

All Vehicles come with Car Proof so you know exactly what you're buying. All our vehicles are certified and safety tested. Professionally detailed. Serving Chatham, Tilbury, Windsor, Essex, Amherstberg, La Salle, Ridgetown, Blenheim, Sarnia, Merlin, Leamington, Harrow,Thamesville, Blenheim, London, Woodstock and Toronto.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
ABS Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Remote Entry
Heated Seats
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
4x4
ON-STAR
Rear Defost
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lakeshore Auto

Lakeshore Auto

26 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

