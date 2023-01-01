Menu
2016 Chevrolet Suburban

97,460 KM

$46,999

+ tax & licensing
Lakeshore Auto

5196822634

LTZ

LTZ

Lakeshore Auto

26 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

5196822634

97,460KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10114935
  • Stock #: K10587-1
  • VIN: 1GNSKJKC4GR186980

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 97,460 KM

Vehicle Description

All Vehicles come with Car Proof so you know exactly what you're buying. All our vehicles are certified and safety tested. Professionally detailed. Serving Chatham, Tilbury, Windsor, Essex, Amherstberg, La Salle, Ridgetown, Blenheim, Sarnia, Merlin, Leamington, Harrow,Thamesville, Blenheim, London, Woodstock and Toronto.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lakeshore Auto

Lakeshore Auto

26 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

