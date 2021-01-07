+ taxes & licensing
85 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
To calculate your custom payment options click the Shop N Go button -- 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe Black LT Recent Arrival! Heated Seats | Nav | Rev Cam | Sunroof 4WD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive EcoTec3 5.3L V8 Awards: * JD Power Canada Initial Quality Study, JD Power APEAL Study The Lally name is familiar to Chatham-Kent and Windsor-Essex County car shoppers and synonymous with excellent customer service. People have been coming to the Tilbury Auto Mall for years for a better car buying experience and that tradition continues at Lally Chevrolet. We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time. All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra. All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense. *** ALL TRADES WELCOME*** *** Flexible finance rates and terms available O.A.C.*** *** Buy with Confidence *** - Complete Reconditioning 136pt Inspection on all pre-owned and a 191pt Inspection is available on select certified pre-owned vehicles - Fresh Oil Change on Every Pre-Owned Vehicle - Vehicle history report provided free of charge - Market Value Pricing. Call and ask us about our certified pre-owned program. Discover a new or pre-owned Buick, Chevrolet, GMC, and Cadillac, available to buy or lease today at Lally Chevrolet. Lally Chevrolet is locally owned and we pride ourselves on providing Tilbury, Chatham-kent, Windsor & Essex County, Sarnia, London and beyond with the customer service that is expected from the Lally Auto Gorup. Contact us at 1-888-887-9696. We're located at 85 Mill St W, Tilbury, Ontario, N0P2L0. Highway 2 and 401 in the Tilbury Automall. We have financing available, we accept all application and we deal with all major banks and institutions including but not limited to TD Bank, Scotia Bank, RBC Bank. No Credit or Bad Credit, NO PROBLEM - we ARE committed to helping with your financing needs.
