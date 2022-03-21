2016 Chrysler 300

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL + taxes & licensing 6 9 , 4 6 4 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8704670

8704670 VIN: 2C3CCAAG2GH235385

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black Leather

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 69,464 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks GPS Navigation Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Exterior Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Additional Features Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.