2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

122,008 KM

Details Features

$20,995

+ tax & licensing
$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lally Ford

519-682-3434

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE/SXT SXT Premium Plus, Leather, Dvd!!!

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE/SXT SXT Premium Plus, Leather, Dvd!!!

Location

Lally Ford

78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

519-682-3434

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

122,008KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8599217
  Stock #: 28378B
  VIN: 2C4RDGBG9GR334929

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 122,008 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lally Ford

Lally Ford

78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

