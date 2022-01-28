Menu
2016 Ford Econoline

0 KM

Details Description Features

$49,990

$49,990

CUBE

CUBE

75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$49,990

Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8249022
  • Stock #: 72693
  • VIN: 1FDWE4FL1GDC28821

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

It s a CUBE !

Great Kilometers !

16 foot cargo box ! and Ramp

Your Business needs this VAN !

Here at Amfar/Andre Lanoue Sales & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of high quality pre-owned vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicle’s to a level of excellence that exceeds the status quo. We treat our customers like family and provide the highest level of service from start to finish. If you’d like a smooth and stress free car shopping experience, give one of our sales associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next new-to-you vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Power Steering
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

