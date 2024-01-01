Menu
The 2016 Ford Edge Titanium is a stylish mid-size SUV featuring a 3.5-liter V6 engine, delivering a smooth and powerful drive. It comes with a 6-speed automatic transmission and front-wheel drive (FWD) for better fuel efficiency. The Titanium trim offers premium features like leather upholstery, advanced technology, and upscale interior finishes. With a spacious cabin, high-quality materials, and a range of standard and optional tech and safety features, it provides a comfortable and refined driving experience.

2016 Ford Edge

133,131 KM

$20,995

+ tax & licensing

2016 Ford Edge

133,131 KM

$20,995

+ tax & licensing
2016 Ford Edge

Titanium, Nav, Leather, Moonroof, Local!!

2016 Ford Edge

Titanium, Nav, Leather, Moonroof, Local!!

Location

Lally Ford

78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

519-682-3434

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
133,131KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2FMPK3K97GBC01937

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 133,131 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2016 Ford Edge Titanium is a stylish mid-size SUV featuring a 3.5-liter V6 engine, delivering a smooth and powerful drive. It comes with a 6-speed automatic transmission and front-wheel drive (FWD) for better fuel efficiency. The Titanium trim offers premium features like leather upholstery, advanced technology, and upscale interior finishes. With a spacious cabin, high-quality materials, and a range of standard and optional tech and safety features, it provides a comfortable and refined driving experience.

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

CD Player

6 Speed Automatic

Lally Ford

Lally Ford

78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lally Ford

519-682-3434

2016 Ford Edge