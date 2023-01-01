2016 Ford Expedition

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 4 1 , 3 1 4 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10465038

10465038 Stock #: 29885A

29885A VIN: 1FMJK1MT1GEF23819

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 141,314 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features 4x4 6 Speed Automatic

