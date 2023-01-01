Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Ford Expedition

141,314 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Lally Ford

519-682-3434

Contact Seller
2016 Ford Expedition

2016 Ford Expedition

Max Platinum, Moonroof, Nav, Low Km’s!!

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Ford Expedition

Max Platinum, Moonroof, Nav, Low Km’s!!

Location

Lally Ford

78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

519-682-3434

  1. 10465038
  2. 10465038
  3. 10465038
  4. 10465038
  5. 10465038
  6. 10465038
  7. 10465038
  8. 10465038
  9. 10465038
  10. 10465038
  11. 10465038
  12. 10465038
  13. 10465038
  14. 10465038
  15. 10465038
  16. 10465038
  17. 10465038
  18. 10465038
  19. 10465038
  20. 10465038
  21. 10465038
  22. 10465038
  23. 10465038
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
141,314KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10465038
  • Stock #: 29885A
  • VIN: 1FMJK1MT1GEF23819

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 141,314 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Lally Ford

2020 Ford Explorer S...
 83,548 KM
$46,995 + tax & lic
2016 Ford F-150 XLT,...
 124,763 KM
$30,495 + tax & lic
2017 GMC Yukon XL De...
 172,153 KM
$44,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Lally Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lally Ford

Lally Ford

78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

Call Dealer

519-682-XXXX

(click to show)

519-682-3434

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory