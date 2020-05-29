Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

Lakeshore Auto

5196822634

Contact Seller
2016 Ford Explorer

2016 Ford Explorer

XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Ford Explorer

XLT

Location

Lakeshore Auto

26 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

5196822634

  1. 5175089
  2. 5175089
  3. 5175089
  4. 5175089
  5. 5175089
  6. 5175089
  7. 5175089
  8. 5175089
  9. 5175089
  10. 5175089
  11. 5175089
  12. 5175089
  13. 5175089
  14. 5175089
  15. 5175089
  16. 5175089
  17. 5175089
  18. 5175089
  19. 5175089
  20. 5175089
  21. 5175089
Contact Seller

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 144,008KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5175089
  • Stock #: K9180
  • VIN: 1FM5K8D89GGB82230
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

All Vehicles come with Car Proof so you know exactly what you're buying. All our vehicles are certified and safety tested. Professionally detailed. Serving Chatham, Tilbury, Windsor, Essex, Amherstberg, La Salle, Ridgetown, Blenheim, Sarnia, Merlin, Leamington, Harrow,Thamesville, Blenheim, London, Woodstock and Toronto.

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • 4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Compass
Additional Features
  • 4x4
  • 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lakeshore Auto

2016 RAM 1500 SLT BI...
 91,354 KM
$24,999 + tax & lic
2013 Buick Encore Pr...
 110,373 KM
$12,999 + tax & lic
2009 Dodge Journey SXT
 178,534 KM
$5,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Lakeshore Auto

Lakeshore Auto

26 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

Call Dealer

519682XXXX

(click to show)

5196822634

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory