2016 Ford F-150

133,058 KM

$33,995

+ tax & licensing
Lally Ford

519-682-3434

XLT, One Owner, Local Trade, V8!!

2016 Ford F-150

XLT, One Owner, Local Trade, V8!!

Location

78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

133,058KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8172823
  • Stock #: 24194B
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EF0GFA93150

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24194B
  • Mileage 133,058 KM

Vehicle Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Email Lally Ford

78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

