2016 Ford F-250

126,799 KM

Details Features

$49,995

+ tax & licensing
$49,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lally Ford

519-682-3434

2016 Ford F-250

2016 Ford F-250

XLT, Local Trade, Only 126,799 km’s!!

2016 Ford F-250

XLT, Local Trade, Only 126,799 km’s!!

Location

Lally Ford

78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

519-682-3434

$49,995

+ taxes & licensing

126,799KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8408526
  • Stock #: 28207B
  • VIN: 1FT7W2BT4GED34514

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 126,799 KM

Vehicle Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Lally Ford

Lally Ford

Lally Ford

78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

