Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>JUST IN, LOCAL TRADE</p><p>Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan? Check out this sleek 2016 Ford Fusion SE, available now at Fusion Auto Sales! This black beauty offers a sophisticated driving experience with its comfortable black interior and smooth automatic transmission. With seating for five, this sedan is perfect for daily commutes, weekend getaways, or ferrying the kids to their activities.</p><p>This Ford Fusion SE is powered by a responsive 2.5L V4 engine, providing a balance of performance and fuel efficiency. The front-wheel drive gives you confident handling in various driving conditions. This well-maintained vehicle has 157,752 km on the odometer, offering plenty of life left for your next adventure.</p><p>Here are some of the features that make this Fusion stand out:</p><ul><li><strong>Effortless Automatic Transmission:</strong> Enjoy smooth and easy shifting, perfect for city driving and highway cruising.</li><li><strong>Spacious Interior:</strong> Comfortable seating for passengers and ample cargo space for your belongings.</li><li><strong>Fuel-Efficient Engine:</strong> Save money at the pump with the economical 2.5L V4 engine.</li><li><strong>Stylish Black Exterior:</strong> Turn heads wherever you go with this timeless and elegant colour.</li><li><strong>Reliable Performance:</strong> Experience the dependability of a Ford Fusion, a trusted name in the automotive industry.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p><p>The Fusion Philosophy<br /><br />At Fusion Auto Sales, we put more effort into buying our vehicles than we do trying to sell them. By constantly monitoring what other car lots are doing, we strive to be the lowest priced dealer in our market. We won’t purchase a vehicle to “fill a hole”. We know that the vehicles on our lot are great value for the money and smart shoppers realize that also. Adhering to this philosophy makes it easy for our customers. If they find a vehicle on our lot that fulfills their needs and wants, they know that they’re getting great value. <br /><br />If we don’t have what you’re looking for, we can find it! Over 150 customers have saved thousands of dollars buy joining our” locate club”. People that know what they want and what they want to pay (within reason of course), get the vehicle of their dreams and enjoy huge savings. Contact us for details.<br /><br /><br /><br />Fusion Auto Sales is in Tilbury, Ont. located between Windsor and London right off the 401. We are among 7 dealerships within a &frac12; kilometer distance which is great for out of town shoppers. We began satisfying customers in 2009 and have been doing so ever since. In 2012 Fusion was recognized as 1 of the 50 fastest growing companies in Canada. And then, in 2018, we were named one of the top 5 independent automobile dealerships in the country. <br /><br />We specialize in late model vehicles at below than average pricing, everything is fully certified and every unit is Car Proof verified and is fully disclosed with every unit. We offer every type of financing from perfect credit at great rates to credit challenges with competitive rates. We also specialize in locating vehicles for customers, we cant have everything on the lot so if you do not see it and are having a hard time finding what you are looking for, let us know and we can find it for you. Fusion Auto Sales spans its customer base from Windsor all the way to Timmins, On and every where in between. Our philosophy is You are going to like the way we deal and everyone does, straight honest answers with no monkey business and no back and forth between sales and managers.</p>

2016 Ford Fusion

157,752 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Ford Fusion

SE

Watch This Vehicle
12565847

2016 Ford Fusion

SE

Location

Fusion Auto Sales

37 Mill St West, Box 157, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

519-682-2229

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
157,752KM
Good Condition
VIN 3FA6P0HD8GR100649

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 157,752 KM

Vehicle Description

JUST IN, LOCAL TRADE

Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan? Check out this sleek 2016 Ford Fusion SE, available now at Fusion Auto Sales! This black beauty offers a sophisticated driving experience with its comfortable black interior and smooth automatic transmission. With seating for five, this sedan is perfect for daily commutes, weekend getaways, or ferrying the kids to their activities.

This Ford Fusion SE is powered by a responsive 2.5L V4 engine, providing a balance of performance and fuel efficiency. The front-wheel drive gives you confident handling in various driving conditions. This well-maintained vehicle has 157,752 km on the odometer, offering plenty of life left for your next adventure.

Here are some of the features that make this Fusion stand out:

  • Effortless Automatic Transmission: Enjoy smooth and easy shifting, perfect for city driving and highway cruising.
  • Spacious Interior: Comfortable seating for passengers and ample cargo space for your belongings.
  • Fuel-Efficient Engine: Save money at the pump with the economical 2.5L V4 engine.
  • Stylish Black Exterior: Turn heads wherever you go with this timeless and elegant colour.
  • Reliable Performance: Experience the dependability of a Ford Fusion, a trusted name in the automotive industry.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

The Fusion Philosophy

At Fusion Auto Sales, we put more effort into buying our vehicles than we do trying to sell them. By constantly monitoring what other car lots are doing, we strive to be the lowest priced dealer in our market. We won’t purchase a vehicle to “fill a hole”. We know that the vehicles on our lot are great value for the money and smart shoppers realize that also. Adhering to this philosophy makes it easy for our customers. If they find a vehicle on our lot that fulfills their needs and wants, they know that they’re getting great value.

If we don’t have what you’re looking for, we can find it! Over 150 customers have saved thousands of dollars buy joining our” locate club”. People that know what they want and what they want to pay (within reason of course), get the vehicle of their dreams and enjoy huge savings. Contact us for details.



Fusion Auto Sales is in Tilbury, Ont. located between Windsor and London right off the 401. We are among 7 dealerships within a ½ kilometer distance which is great for out of town shoppers. We began satisfying customers in 2009 and have been doing so ever since. In 2012 Fusion was recognized as 1 of the 50 fastest growing companies in Canada. And then, in 2018, we were named one of the top 5 independent automobile dealerships in the country.

We specialize in late model vehicles at below than average pricing, everything is fully certified and every unit is Car Proof verified and is fully disclosed with every unit. We offer every type of financing from perfect credit at great rates to credit challenges with competitive rates. We also specialize in locating vehicles for customers, we can't have everything on the lot so if you do not see it and are having a hard time finding what you are looking for, let us know and we can find it for you. Fusion Auto Sales spans it's customer base from Windsor all the way to Timmins, On and every where in between. Our philosophy is You are going to like the way we deal and everyone does, straight honest answers with no monkey business and no back and forth between sales and managers.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Fusion Auto Sales

Used 2017 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4 TSI Auto Wolfsburg Edition-SUNROOF-REAR CAMERA for sale in Tilbury, ON
2017 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4 TSI Auto Wolfsburg Edition-SUNROOF-REAR CAMERA 115,245 KM SOLD
Used 2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe Premium-LEATHER-SUNROOF-NAVIGATION-EXHAUST for sale in Tilbury, ON
2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe Premium-LEATHER-SUNROOF-NAVIGATION-EXHAUST 138,870 KM $13,888 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Chevrolet Trax LS for sale in Tilbury, ON
2018 Chevrolet Trax LS 63,327 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Fusion Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fusion Auto Sales

Fusion Auto Sales

37 Mill St West, Box 157, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-682-XXXX

(click to show)

519-682-2229

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Fusion Auto Sales

519-682-2229

2016 Ford Fusion