2016 Ford Taurus

94,220 KM

Details Features

$18,998

+ tax & licensing
2016 Ford Taurus

LIMITED

12415611

2016 Ford Taurus

LIMITED

Location

Lally Ford

78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

519-682-3434

$18,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
94,220KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FAHP2J8XGG111354

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # LFSPFF00312B
  • Mileage 94,220 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lally Ford

Lally Ford

78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

519-682-3434

2016 Ford Taurus