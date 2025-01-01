$18,998+ tax & licensing
2016 Ford Taurus
LIMITED
Location
78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
Used
94,220KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FAHP2J8XGG111354
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # LFSPFF00312B
- Mileage 94,220 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
