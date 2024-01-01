$25,998+ tax & licensing
2016 GMC Canyon
4WD Crew Cab 128.3" SLT
Location
Andre Lanoue Sales
75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
1-844-682-3325
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 74207
Vehicle Description
2016 GMC CANYON 4WD CREW CAB 128.3" SLT
3.6L V6 GAS DI, DOHC, VVT
305 HORSEPOWER | 269 LB-FT OF TORQUE
9.4L/100KM HIGHWAY | 12.4L/100KM CITY | 11.2L/100KM COMBINED
6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION
18" ALUMINUM CHROME WHEELS
MECHANICAL FEATURES
Heavy-duty maintenance-free battery with rundown protection and retained accessory power, 4-wheel antilock brakes, 4-wheel disc brakes with Duralife rotors, Eaton® Heavy-duty Automatic Locking Rear Differential, Stabilitrak Stability Control System. Includes Trailer Sway Control, Tow/Haul mode, Electronic Traction Control, Trailering Package, Includes Trailer Hitch and 7-pin and 4-pin Connector, Electric, 2-speed AutoTrac Transfer Case
INTERIOR FEATURES
Cruise Control, Electric Rear Window Defogger, Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel with Mounted Audio Controls, Leather Appointed Front Bucket Seats, Driver and passenger-side, forward-facing, flat-folding rear seats. Includes under-seat storage, Front-passenger 4-way power seat adjuster and power driver and passenger lumbar control, Heated driver and front-passenger seats, Single-zone automatic climate control, Overhead console, Chrome door handles, Inside auto-dimming rearview mirror, Remote keyless entry, Remote start system, Power windows with drive express up/down, Manual rear sliding window, 8" Diagonal Color Touch-screen with Intellilink, Includes AM/FM/SiriusXM with USB2 port, auxiliary jack, text message alerts, Siri® Eyes Free functionality through voice command, Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones, hands-free smartphone integration, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, 6-speaker audio system, 3 USB ports, one for audio in centre-console, OnStar and 4G LTE Wi-Fi capable (subscription required)
EXTERIOR FEATURES
Rear chrome bumper with integrated corner steps, Chrome door handles, Front fog lamps, Projector-type headlamps with signature lighting, Overhead cargo box lighting, Heated power-adjustable mirrors, chrome, manual-folding with driver-side spotter mirror, Chrome beltline moldings, Front recovery hooks, EZ lift/lower tailgate with locking feature, Spray-in bedliner
SAFETY & SECURITY
Dual-stage frontal and seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front passenger, head-curtain for front and rear outboard seating positions and front Passenger Sensing System, Daytime running lamps with automatic headlamp control, Rear vision camera system with dynamic gridlines, Engine immobilizer, Unauthorized entry theft deterrent system
Here at Lanoue/Amfar Sales, Service & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of High-Quality Pre-owned Vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicles to a level of excellence that exceeds the Status Quo. We treat our Customers like family and provide the highest level of service from Start to Finish. If you’d like a smooth & stress-free car shopping experience, give one of our Sales Associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next NEW-TO-YOU vehicle!
Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is "As Expected" when you visit. Thank You!
