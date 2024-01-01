Menu
2016 GMC CANYON 4WD CREW CAB 128.3 SLT

3.6L V6 GAS DI, DOHC, VVT

305 HORSEPOWER | 269 LB-FT OF TORQUE

9.4L/100KM HIGHWAY | 12.4L/100KM CITY | 11.2L/100KM COMBINED

6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION

18 ALUMINUM CHROME WHEELS

 

MECHANICAL FEATURES

Heavy-duty maintenance-free battery with rundown protection and retained accessory power, 4-wheel antilock brakes, 4-wheel disc brakes with Duralife rotors, Eaton® Heavy-duty Automatic Locking Rear Differential, Stabilitrak Stability Control System. Includes Trailer Sway Control, Tow/Haul mode, Electronic Traction Control, Trailering Package, Includes Trailer Hitch and 7-pin and 4-pin Connector, Electric, 2-speed AutoTrac Transfer Case</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 14pt;>INTERIOR FEATURES</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Cruise Control, Electric Rear Window Defogger, Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel with Mounted Audio Controls, Leather Appointed Front Bucket Seats, Driver and passenger-side, forward-facing, flat-folding rear seats. Includes under-seat storage, Front-passenger 4-way power seat adjuster and power driver and passenger lumbar control, Heated driver and front-passenger seats, Single-zone automatic climate control, Overhead console, Chrome door handles, Inside auto-dimming rearview mirror, Remote keyless entry, Remote start system, Power windows with drive express up/down, Manual rear sliding window, 8 Diagonal Color Touch-screen with Intellilink,  Includes AM/FM/SiriusXM with USB2 port, auxiliary jack, text message alerts, Siri® Eyes Free functionality through voice command, Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones, hands-free smartphone integration, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, 6-speaker audio system, 3 USB ports, one for audio in centre-console, OnStar and 4G LTE Wi-Fi capable (subscription required)</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 14pt;>EXTERIOR FEATURES</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>Rear chrome bumper with integrated corner steps, Chrome door handles, Front fog lamps,  Projector-type headlamps with signature lighting, Overhead cargo box lighting, Heated power-adjustable mirrors, chrome, manual-folding with driver-side spotter mirror, Chrome beltline moldings, Front recovery hooks, EZ lift/lower tailgate with locking feature, Spray-in bedliner</span></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>SAFETY & SECURITY</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>Dual-stage frontal and seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front passenger, head-curtain for front and rear outboard seating positions and front Passenger Sensing System, Daytime running lamps with automatic headlamp control, Rear vision camera system with dynamic gridlines, Engine immobilizer, Unauthorized entry theft deterrent system</span></span></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #212529; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, Liberation Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; text-align: center; line-height: 1;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt;>Here at Lanoue/Amfar Sales, Service & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of High-Quality Pre-owned Vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicles to a level of excellence that exceeds the Status Quo. We treat our Customers like family and provide the highest level of service from Start to Finish. If you’d like a smooth & stress-free car shopping experience, give one of our Sales Associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next NEW-TO-YOU vehicle!</span></span></span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #212529; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, Liberation Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; text-align: center; line-height: 1;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt;>Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is As Expected when you visit. Thank You!</span></span></span></p>

VIN 1GTG6DE39G1115627

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  Stock # 74207
2016 GMC CANYON 4WD CREW CAB 128.3" SLT

3.6L V6 GAS DI, DOHC, VVT

305 HORSEPOWER | 269 LB-FT OF TORQUE

9.4L/100KM HIGHWAY | 12.4L/100KM CITY | 11.2L/100KM COMBINED

6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION

18" ALUMINUM CHROME WHEELS

 

MECHANICAL FEATURES

Heavy-duty maintenance-free battery with rundown protection and retained accessory power, 4-wheel antilock brakes, 4-wheel disc brakes with Duralife rotors, Eaton® Heavy-duty Automatic Locking Rear Differential, Stabilitrak Stability Control System. Includes Trailer Sway Control, Tow/Haul mode, Electronic Traction Control, Trailering Package, Includes Trailer Hitch and 7-pin and 4-pin Connector, Electric, 2-speed AutoTrac Transfer Case

INTERIOR FEATURES

Cruise Control, Electric Rear Window Defogger, Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel with Mounted Audio Controls, Leather Appointed Front Bucket Seats, Driver and passenger-side, forward-facing, flat-folding rear seats. Includes under-seat storage, Front-passenger 4-way power seat adjuster and power driver and passenger lumbar control, Heated driver and front-passenger seats, Single-zone automatic climate control, Overhead console, Chrome door handles, Inside auto-dimming rearview mirror, Remote keyless entry, Remote start system, Power windows with drive express up/down, Manual rear sliding window, 8" Diagonal Color Touch-screen with Intellilink,  Includes AM/FM/SiriusXM with USB2 port, auxiliary jack, text message alerts, Siri® Eyes Free functionality through voice command, Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones, hands-free smartphone integration, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, 6-speaker audio system, 3 USB ports, one for audio in centre-console, OnStar and 4G LTE Wi-Fi capable (subscription required)

EXTERIOR FEATURES

Rear chrome bumper with integrated corner steps, Chrome door handles, Front fog lamps,  Projector-type headlamps with signature lighting, Overhead cargo box lighting, Heated power-adjustable mirrors, chrome, manual-folding with driver-side spotter mirror, Chrome beltline moldings, Front recovery hooks, EZ lift/lower tailgate with locking feature, Spray-in bedliner

SAFETY & SECURITY

Dual-stage frontal and seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front passenger, head-curtain for front and rear outboard seating positions and front Passenger Sensing System, Daytime running lamps with automatic headlamp control, Rear vision camera system with dynamic gridlines, Engine immobilizer, Unauthorized entry theft deterrent system

 

 

 

Here at Lanoue/Amfar Sales, Service & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of High-Quality Pre-owned Vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicles to a level of excellence that exceeds the Status Quo. We treat our Customers like family and provide the highest level of service from Start to Finish. If you’d like a smooth & stress-free car shopping experience, give one of our Sales Associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next NEW-TO-YOU vehicle!

Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is "As Expected" when you visit. Thank You!

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2016 GMC Canyon