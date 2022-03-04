$37,900+ tax & licensing
2016 GMC Savana
cargo
Fusion Auto Sales
37 Mill St West, Box 157, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
90,822KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8605310
- VIN: 1GTW7AFF4G1275317
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 90,822 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Security System
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Transmission Overdrive Switch
37 Mill St West, Box 157, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0