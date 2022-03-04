Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 GMC Savana

90,822 KM

Details Features

$37,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$37,900

+ taxes & licensing

Fusion Auto Sales

519-682-2229

Contact Seller
2016 GMC Savana

2016 GMC Savana

cargo

Watch This Vehicle

2016 GMC Savana

cargo

Location

Fusion Auto Sales

37 Mill St West, Box 157, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

519-682-2229

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$37,900

+ taxes & licensing

90,822KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8605310
  • VIN: 1GTW7AFF4G1275317

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 90,822 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Security System
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Fusion Auto Sales

2014 Dodge Grand Car...
 148,681 KM
$14,888 + tax & lic
2014 Chrysler Town &...
 179,151 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic
2013 Kia Sportage LX
 93,025 KM
SOLD + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Fusion Auto Sales

Fusion Auto Sales

Fusion Auto Sales

37 Mill St West, Box 157, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

Call Dealer

519-682-XXXX

(click to show)

519-682-2229

Alternate Numbers
1-866-979-7315
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory