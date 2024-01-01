Menu
All Vehicles come with Car Proof so you know exactly what youre buying. All our vehicles are certified and safety tested. Professionally detailed.

2016 GMC Sierra 1500

231,233 KM

$19,999

+ tax & licensing
2016 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

2016 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

Location

Lakeshore Auto

26 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

5196822634

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

231,233KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GTV2MEC5GZ405562

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 231,233 KM

Vehicle Description

All Vehicles come with Car Proof so you know exactly what you're buying. All our vehicles are certified and safety tested. Professionally detailed.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Lakeshore Auto

Lakeshore Auto

26 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Lakeshore Auto

5196822634

2016 GMC Sierra 1500