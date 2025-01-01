Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 18pt;><strong>2016 GMC SIERRA 2500 4WD CREW CAB 153.7 SLT</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 18pt;><strong>VORTEC 6.0L V-8 VVT FLEXFUEL</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>360 HORSEPOWER | 380 LB-FT OF TORQUE | 4.10 AXLE RATIO</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>TOWING CAPACITY: 13,000 LBS | PAYLOAD: 2,942 LBS | GVWR: 9,500 LBS</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 18pt;><strong>6L90-E 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 18pt;><strong>20 6-SPOKE AFTERMARKET WHEELS</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 14pt;>MECHANICAL FEATURES</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>High capacity air cleaner, 150 Amps alternator, Auxiliary external engine oil cooler, Auxiliary external transmission oil cooler, Heavy duty battery, 4-wheel disc with 4-wheel antilock, Aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe, Stabilitrak stability control system includes proactive roll avoidance, traction control, electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist, Integrated trailer brake controller,  Front independent suspension with torsion bars, Electronic transfer case, Eaton heavy duty locking rear differential</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 14pt;>INTERIOR</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Driver information center with 4.2 diagonal color display. Includes driver personalization, warning messages, odometer, trip odometer and vehicle information, Power adjustable pedals, Leather-wrapped steering wheel with cruise and audio controls, Tilt steering column, Front leather-appointed bucket seats with 10-way power seat adjusters including power lumbar control, heated and ventilated seat cushions and seatbacks, 2-position driver memory (does not apply to lumbar adjuster), adjustable head restraints and floor console and storage pockets, Folding rear 60/40 split 3-passenger bench. Includes child seat top tether anchor, Dual-zone automatic climate control, Cruise control, Rear window defroster, Front and rear park assist, Rear vision camera with dynamic grid lines, Remote start, Power rear sliding window, Wireless charger mat</span></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #212529; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, Liberation Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; text-align: center; line-height: 1;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 14pt;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>Here at Lanoue/Amfar Sales, Service & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of High-Quality Pre-owned Vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicles to a level of excellence that exceeds the Status Quo. We treat our Customers like family and provide the highest level of service from Start to Finish. If you’d like a smooth & stress-free car shopping experience, give one of our Sales Associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next NEW-TO-YOU vehicle!</span></span></span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #212529; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, Liberation Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; text-align: center; line-height: 1;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 14pt;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is As Expected when you visit. Thank You!</span></span></span></p>

2016 GMC Sierra 2500

164,109 KM

Details Description Features

$39,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 GMC Sierra 2500

4WD Crew Cab 153.7" SLT

Watch This Vehicle
12384927

2016 GMC Sierra 2500

4WD Crew Cab 153.7" SLT

Location

Andre Lanoue Sales

75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

1-844-682-3325

  1. 1744135072
  2. 1744135072
  3. 1744135072
  4. 1744135072
  5. 1744135072
  6. 1744135072
  7. 1744135073
  8. 1744135073
  9. 1744135073
  10. 1744135073
  11. 1744135073
  12. 1744135073
  13. 1744135073
  14. 1744135073
  15. 1744135073
  16. 1744135073
  17. 1744135073
  18. 1744135073
  19. 1744135074
  20. 1744135074
  21. 1744135074
  22. 1744135074
  23. 1744135074
  24. 1744135074
  25. 1744135074
  26. 1744135074
  27. 1744135074
  28. 1744135074
  29. 1744135074
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
164,109KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GT12TEG5GF215208

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour CARDINAL RED
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 164,109 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 GMC SIERRA 2500 4WD CREW CAB 153.7" SLT

VORTEC 6.0L V-8 VVT FLEXFUEL

360 HORSEPOWER | 380 LB-FT OF TORQUE | 4.10 AXLE RATIO

TOWING CAPACITY: 13,000 LBS | PAYLOAD: 2,942 LBS | GVWR: 9,500 LBS

6L90-E 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION

20" 6-SPOKE AFTERMARKET WHEELS

 

MECHANICAL FEATURES

High capacity air cleaner, 150 Amps alternator, Auxiliary external engine oil cooler, Auxiliary external transmission oil cooler, Heavy duty battery, 4-wheel disc with 4-wheel antilock, Aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe, Stabilitrak stability control system includes proactive roll avoidance, traction control, electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist, Integrated trailer brake controller,  Front independent suspension with torsion bars, Electronic transfer case, Eaton heavy duty locking rear differential

INTERIOR

Driver information center with 4.2" diagonal color display. Includes driver personalization, warning messages, odometer, trip odometer and vehicle information, Power adjustable pedals, Leather-wrapped steering wheel with cruise and audio controls, Tilt steering column, Front leather-appointed bucket seats with 10-way power seat adjusters including power lumbar control, heated and ventilated seat cushions and seatbacks, 2-position driver memory (does not apply to lumbar adjuster), adjustable head restraints and floor console and storage pockets, Folding rear 60/40 split 3-passenger bench. Includes child seat top tether anchor, Dual-zone automatic climate control, Cruise control, Rear window defroster, Front and rear park assist, Rear vision camera with dynamic grid lines, Remote start, Power rear sliding window, Wireless charger mat

 

 

Here at Lanoue/Amfar Sales, Service & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of High-Quality Pre-owned Vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicles to a level of excellence that exceeds the Status Quo. We treat our Customers like family and provide the highest level of service from Start to Finish. If you’d like a smooth & stress-free car shopping experience, give one of our Sales Associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next NEW-TO-YOU vehicle!

Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is "As Expected" when you visit. Thank You!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
HID Headlights
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Andre Lanoue Sales

Used 2015 RAM 1500 4WD Quad Cab 140.5
2015 RAM 1500 4WD Quad Cab 140.5" Laramie 151,879 KM $21,995 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 4WD Crew Cab 159
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 4WD Crew Cab 159" LT 68,605 KM $66,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 4WD Crew Cab 172
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 4WD Crew Cab 172" LT 46,920 KM $63,995 + tax & lic

Email Andre Lanoue Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Andre Lanoue Sales

Andre Lanoue Sales

75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

1-844-682-XXXX

(click to show)

1-844-682-3325

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$39,998

+ taxes & licensing

Andre Lanoue Sales

1-844-682-3325

Contact Seller
2016 GMC Sierra 2500