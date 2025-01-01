$39,998+ tax & licensing
2016 GMC Sierra 2500
4WD Crew Cab 153.7" SLT
Location
Andre Lanoue Sales
75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
1-844-682-3325
Certified
$39,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour CARDINAL RED
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 164,109 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 GMC SIERRA 2500 4WD CREW CAB 153.7" SLT
VORTEC 6.0L V-8 VVT FLEXFUEL
360 HORSEPOWER | 380 LB-FT OF TORQUE | 4.10 AXLE RATIO
TOWING CAPACITY: 13,000 LBS | PAYLOAD: 2,942 LBS | GVWR: 9,500 LBS
6L90-E 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION
20" 6-SPOKE AFTERMARKET WHEELS
MECHANICAL FEATURES
High capacity air cleaner, 150 Amps alternator, Auxiliary external engine oil cooler, Auxiliary external transmission oil cooler, Heavy duty battery, 4-wheel disc with 4-wheel antilock, Aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe, Stabilitrak stability control system includes proactive roll avoidance, traction control, electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist, Integrated trailer brake controller, Front independent suspension with torsion bars, Electronic transfer case, Eaton heavy duty locking rear differential
INTERIOR
Driver information center with 4.2" diagonal color display. Includes driver personalization, warning messages, odometer, trip odometer and vehicle information, Power adjustable pedals, Leather-wrapped steering wheel with cruise and audio controls, Tilt steering column, Front leather-appointed bucket seats with 10-way power seat adjusters including power lumbar control, heated and ventilated seat cushions and seatbacks, 2-position driver memory (does not apply to lumbar adjuster), adjustable head restraints and floor console and storage pockets, Folding rear 60/40 split 3-passenger bench. Includes child seat top tether anchor, Dual-zone automatic climate control, Cruise control, Rear window defroster, Front and rear park assist, Rear vision camera with dynamic grid lines, Remote start, Power rear sliding window, Wireless charger mat
Here at Lanoue/Amfar Sales, Service & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of High-Quality Pre-owned Vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicles to a level of excellence that exceeds the Status Quo. We treat our Customers like family and provide the highest level of service from Start to Finish. If you’d like a smooth & stress-free car shopping experience, give one of our Sales Associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next NEW-TO-YOU vehicle!
Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is "As Expected" when you visit. Thank You!
