2016 Heartland Elkridge 39MBHS

0 KM

Details Description

$79,999

+ tax & licensing
Tilbury Auto Sales and RV Inc.

519-682-2407

Location

20600 County Road 42 West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

  • Listing ID: 5350169
  • Stock #: TRC3057

Used
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Body Style 5th Wheel
  • Stock # TRC3057
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Tilbury Auto Sales RV Yamaha is excited to offer this beautiful 2016 Elkridge 5th Wheel trailer in excellent condition! -Board ONIN 5500 generator, Middle bunk loft and separate room with sliding doors!

 

DimensionsLength41.92 ft. (503 in.)Width8 ft. (96 in.)Height12.92 ft. (155 in.)

WeightDry Weight13,145 lbs.Payload Capacity1,917 lbs.GVWR15,500 lbs.Hitch Weight2,210 lbs.

Holding TanksNumber Of Fresh Water Holding Tanks1Total Fresh Water Tank Capacity47.0 gal.Number Of Gray Water Holding Tanks2Total Gray Water Tank Capacity80.0 gal.Number Of Black Water Holding Tanks1Total Black Water Tank Capacity40.0 gal.

Propane Tank(s)Number Of Propane Tanks2Total Propane Tank Capacity14.2 gal.Total Propane Tank Capacity60 lbs.

ConstructionBody MaterialAluminumSidewall ConstructionFiberglass

DoorsNumber of Doors1Sliding Glass DoorNo

SlideoutsNumber of Slideouts4Power Retractable SlideoutYes

AwningNumber of Awnings1Awning Length17 ft. (204 in.)Power Retractable AwningYesScreened RoomNo

Leveling JacksLeveling Jack TypeFront Power / Rear Power

Kitchen / Living AreaKitchen / Living Area Flooring TypeCarpet / VinylKitchen Table ConfigurationChairsKitchen LocationCenterLiving Area LocationRear

Oven / StoveLayoutOven / StoveNumber Of Oven Burners3Oven Depth1.33 ft. (16 in.)Overhead FanYes

RefrigeratorRefrigerator SizeMid-SizeRefrigerator Power ModeElectric / Propane

SofaNumber Of Sofas2Sofa MaterialVinyl

Recliners / RockersNumber Of Recliner / Rockers2MaterialVinyl

BedsMax Sleeping Count6Number Of Bunk Beds0Number Of Double Beds0Number Of Full Size Beds0Number Of Queen Size Beds0Number Of King Size Beds1Number Of Convertible / Sofa Beds1

Master BedroomMaster Bedroom Flooring TypeCarpetMaster Bedroom Door StyleConventional DoorFull Size Master Bedroom ClosetYesMaster Bedroom Mirror DoorsYesMaster Bedroom Shades / CurtainsYesMaster Bedroom LocationFrontBunkhouseNo

Upgraded MatressHeatedNo

BathroomNumber Of Bathrooms1Bathroom Flooring TypeVinylBathroom LocationCenter

ToiletToilet TypePorcelain

ShowerDoor TypePlastic / Glass

WheelsWheels CompositionAluminumNumber Of Axles2

TiresRear Tire (Full Spec)ST235/80R16E

Spare TireSpare Tire LocationExterior Mounted

BrakesFront Brake TypeNot ApplicableRear Brake TypeElectric Drum

BatteryBattery Power ConverterYesBattery Converter Amps65

PrewiringAir Conditioning PrewiringYesCable PrewiringYesPhone PrewiringNoHeat PrewiringYesTV Antenna PrewiringYesSatellite PrewiringNoWasher / Dryer PrewiringYes

Air ConditioningAir Conditioning TypeAutomaticAir Conditioning15,000 BTUs

HeaterHeater TypeAutomaticHeater35,000 BTUs

Water Heater TankWater Heater Tank Capacity10 gWater Heater Pump Power ModeElectrical / Propane

Emergency Exit(s)Number Of Emergency Exits1

RadioNumber Of Radios1SatelliteNo

SpeakersSpeaker Location(s)Interior / Exterior

CD PlayerNumber Of Discs1

TelevisionNumber Of Televisions1

PaintPrimary ColorWhite

Interior DecorWallpaperYesInterior Wood FinishYes

 

*specifications may not be exact, see dealer for details*

Tilbury Auto Sales RV Yamaha has been a locally owned family dealer serving Tilbury and the surrounding community for over 25 years. We strive to provide exceptional customer service, honesty and a transparent approach to exceeding the needs of our clients. Give is a click or a call today and let us help you get into your new vehicle, RV or power product!  *While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the stock images and information contained on these pages, we ask that you please verify any information in question with Tilbury Auto Sales RV Yamaha

*prices subject to change, taxing and licensing and admin fee of $299 extra

**AUTO PURCHASES: includes your FIRST FOUR oil changes FREE!
** POWERSPORT PURCHASES: includes your FIRST TWO oil changes FREE!
**RV/TRAILER PURCHASES: includes your FIRST FREE WINTERIZATION & SUMMERIZATION!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

