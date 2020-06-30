2016 Heartland Elkridge 39MBHS

+ taxes & licensing
20600 County Road 42 West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
Tilbury Auto Sales RV Yamaha is excited to offer this beautiful 2016 Elkridge 5th Wheel trailer in excellent condition! -Board ONIN 5500 generator, Middle bunk loft and separate room with sliding doors!
DimensionsLength41.92 ft. (503 in.)Width8 ft. (96 in.)Height12.92 ft. (155 in.)
WeightDry Weight13,145 lbs.Payload Capacity1,917 lbs.GVWR15,500 lbs.Hitch Weight2,210 lbs.
Holding TanksNumber Of Fresh Water Holding Tanks1Total Fresh Water Tank Capacity47.0 gal.Number Of Gray Water Holding Tanks2Total Gray Water Tank Capacity80.0 gal.Number Of Black Water Holding Tanks1Total Black Water Tank Capacity40.0 gal.
Propane Tank(s)Number Of Propane Tanks2Total Propane Tank Capacity14.2 gal.Total Propane Tank Capacity60 lbs.
ConstructionBody MaterialAluminumSidewall ConstructionFiberglass
DoorsNumber of Doors1Sliding Glass DoorNo
SlideoutsNumber of Slideouts4Power Retractable SlideoutYes
AwningNumber of Awnings1Awning Length17 ft. (204 in.)Power Retractable AwningYesScreened RoomNo
Leveling JacksLeveling Jack TypeFront Power / Rear Power
Kitchen / Living AreaKitchen / Living Area Flooring TypeCarpet / VinylKitchen Table ConfigurationChairsKitchen LocationCenterLiving Area LocationRear
Oven / StoveLayoutOven / StoveNumber Of Oven Burners3Oven Depth1.33 ft. (16 in.)Overhead FanYes
RefrigeratorRefrigerator SizeMid-SizeRefrigerator Power ModeElectric / Propane
SofaNumber Of Sofas2Sofa MaterialVinyl
Recliners / RockersNumber Of Recliner / Rockers2MaterialVinyl
BedsMax Sleeping Count6Number Of Bunk Beds0Number Of Double Beds0Number Of Full Size Beds0Number Of Queen Size Beds0Number Of King Size Beds1Number Of Convertible / Sofa Beds1
Master BedroomMaster Bedroom Flooring TypeCarpetMaster Bedroom Door StyleConventional DoorFull Size Master Bedroom ClosetYesMaster Bedroom Mirror DoorsYesMaster Bedroom Shades / CurtainsYesMaster Bedroom LocationFrontBunkhouseNo
Upgraded MatressHeatedNo
BathroomNumber Of Bathrooms1Bathroom Flooring TypeVinylBathroom LocationCenter
ToiletToilet TypePorcelain
ShowerDoor TypePlastic / Glass
WheelsWheels CompositionAluminumNumber Of Axles2
TiresRear Tire (Full Spec)ST235/80R16E
Spare TireSpare Tire LocationExterior Mounted
BrakesFront Brake TypeNot ApplicableRear Brake TypeElectric Drum
BatteryBattery Power ConverterYesBattery Converter Amps65
PrewiringAir Conditioning PrewiringYesCable PrewiringYesPhone PrewiringNoHeat PrewiringYesTV Antenna PrewiringYesSatellite PrewiringNoWasher / Dryer PrewiringYes
Air ConditioningAir Conditioning TypeAutomaticAir Conditioning15,000 BTUs
HeaterHeater TypeAutomaticHeater35,000 BTUs
Water Heater TankWater Heater Tank Capacity10 gWater Heater Pump Power ModeElectrical / Propane
Emergency Exit(s)Number Of Emergency Exits1
RadioNumber Of Radios1SatelliteNo
SpeakersSpeaker Location(s)Interior / Exterior
CD PlayerNumber Of Discs1
TelevisionNumber Of Televisions1
PaintPrimary ColorWhite
Interior DecorWallpaperYesInterior Wood FinishYes
*specifications may not be exact, see dealer for details*
