Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Jeep Wrangler

84,263 KM

Details Description Features

$41,978

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$41,978

+ taxes & licensing

Andre Lanoue Sales

1-844-682-3325

Contact Seller
2016 Jeep Wrangler

2016 Jeep Wrangler

Sahara

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Jeep Wrangler

Sahara

Location

Andre Lanoue Sales

75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

1-844-682-3325

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$41,978

+ taxes & licensing

84,263KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7761258
  • Stock #: 72516
  • VIN: 1C4BJWEGXGL284034

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 84,263 KM

Vehicle Description

Here at Amfar/Andre Lanoue Sales & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of high quality pre-owned vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicle’s to a level of excellence that exceeds the status quo. We treat our customers like family and provide the highest level of service from start to finish. If you’d like a smooth and stress free car shopping experience, give one of our sales associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next new-to-you vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Navigation System
Convertible Hardtop
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Targa Roof
Convertible Soft Top
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Andre Lanoue Sales

2017 Toyota Camry LE
 54,978 KM
$22,995 + tax & lic
2014 Chevrolet Trax LT
 115,342 KM
$11,875 + tax & lic
2014 Chevrolet Cruze...
 124,389 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic

Email Andre Lanoue Sales

Andre Lanoue Sales

Andre Lanoue Sales

75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

Call Dealer

1-844-682-XXXX

(click to show)

1-844-682-3325

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory