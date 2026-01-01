Menu
2016 Lincoln MKX

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

2016 Lincoln MKX

123,508 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Lincoln MKX

AWD Reserve

2016 Lincoln MKX

AWD Reserve

Location

Fusion Auto Sales

37 Mill St West, Box 157, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

519-682-2229

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
123,508KM
Good Condition
VIN 2LMPJ8LR4GBL50793

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 123,508 KM

Vehicle Description

UNIT IN TRANSIT.

Looking for a luxurious and capable SUV that's ready for any Canadian road? Feast your eyes on this stunning 2016 Lincoln MKX AWD Reserve, available now at Fusion Auto Sales! This beautiful Blue SUV boasts a bold presence and is sure to turn heads wherever you go. With a sophisticated black leather interior and a comfortable cabin, every journey will feel like a first-class experience. This MKX has 123,508km on the odometer.

Under the hood, you'll find a responsive 3.7L V6 engine paired with a smooth-shifting automatic transmission. With all-wheel drive, this Lincoln is prepared to handle whatever the weather throws your way, offering confident handling and control. The MKX's design perfectly blends practicality with luxury, making it an excellent choice for daily commutes, weekend getaways, and everything in between.

Here are five features that make this 2016 Lincoln MKX AWD Reserve stand out:

  • Luxurious Black Leather Interior: Sink into the comfort and enjoy the premium feel of the leather seats.
  • All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with the added security and control.
  • Elegant Exterior Styling: Make a statement with the MKX's timeless design and striking Blue exterior.
  • Spacious SUV / Crossover Design: Enjoy ample room for passengers and cargo, perfect for families or those who love to travel.
  • Smooth and Powerful 3.7L V6 Engine: Experience a responsive and enjoyable driving experience.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

The Fusion Philosophy

At Fusion Auto Sales, we put more effort into buying our vehicles than we do trying to sell them. By constantly monitoring what other car lots are doing, we strive to be the lowest priced dealer in our market. We won’t purchase a vehicle to “fill a hole”. We know that the vehicles on our lot are great value for the money and smart shoppers realize that also. Adhering to this philosophy makes it easy for our customers. If they find a vehicle on our lot that fulfills their needs and wants, they know that they’re getting great value.

If we don’t have what you’re looking for, we can find it! Over 150 customers have saved thousands of dollars buy joining our” locate club”. People that know what they want and what they want to pay (within reason of course), get the vehicle of their dreams and enjoy huge savings. Contact us for details.



Fusion Auto Sales is in Tilbury, Ont. located between Windsor and London right off the 401. We are among 7 dealerships within a ½ kilometer distance which is great for out of town shoppers. We began satisfying customers in 2009 and have been doing so ever since. In 2012 Fusion was recognized as 1 of the 50 fastest growing companies in Canada. And then, in 2018, we were named one of the top 5 independent automobile dealerships in the country.

We specialize in late model vehicles at below than average pricing, everything is fully certified and every unit is Car Proof verified and is fully disclosed with every unit. We offer every type of financing from perfect credit at great rates to credit challenges with competitive rates. We also specialize in locating vehicles for customers, we can't have everything on the lot so if you do not see it and are having a hard time finding what you are looking for, let us know and we can find it for you. Fusion Auto Sales spans it's customer base from Windsor all the way to Timmins, On and every where in between. Our philosophy is You are going to like the way we deal and everyone does, straight honest answers with no monkey business and no back and forth between sales and managers.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Fusion Auto Sales

Fusion Auto Sales

37 Mill St West, Box 157, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$CALL

2016 Lincoln MKX